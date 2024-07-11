Rural Pokemon Go players envy “obscene” Raid feat they’ll never beat

Pokemon Go’s rural community has voiced frustrations over their inability to compete with city players, questioning how they are supposed to complete nearly as many Raids – especially when compared to the most dedicated players.

It’s no secret that Pokemon Go tends to favor trainers living in high-population areas like cities and towns. Be it restricted resources or difficulties with Shadow Raids, being a rural Pokemon Go player isn’t fun.

These shortcomings have once again surfaced with one frustrated trainer posting on Reddit, “These raid numbers are insane. Big city people are playing an entirely different game,” showing one of their friends having 378 raid completions since Inbound from Ultra Space began.

The post went on to sarcastically comment, “At least us rural players can get a useless 2* costumed Pikachu after months of showcases. Thanks Niantic…?”

This sentiment was echoed by others in the comments, with one such player expressing, “Moving was one of the worst decisions for me Pogo wise honestly. Pogo really is a different game in larger more popular areas.”

Another surprised trainer exclaimed, “Jesus that’s a massive number. The highest I’ve got that isn’t somebody from Pokegenie is 28,” before continuing, “That many raids, assuming 5 mins minimum per raid is over 24 hours of raids, not including moving between them. There must be some spoofing going on there or something. That’s obscene.”

One player insisted, “That’s full on buying a ton of remote passes or spoofing. Even living in a big city and saving my green passes for a year for an event like this, I’m lucky if I can get 15 in a day. That one person is doing like 90 per day.”

Others were more focused on the steep cost of the feat, “A spoofer can do that for $378 since in-person passes are only $1 each. Technically less if they buy in bundles/bulk. For a rural player doing mostly remote raids? That would be at minimum double the cost, so closer to $800.”

Regardless of whether this extreme example is a cheater, a Whale, or both, the issue remains that rural Pokemon Go players are in a tough spot. This is just the latest example of the limitations of playing outside of a city or town, with more certain to appear in the future.