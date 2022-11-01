Pokemon Go trainers upset as popular event feature disappears overnight

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

At the stroke of midnight, October 31 ticked over to November 1, and one of the most popular Halloween features was removed from Pokemon Go leaving players disappointed.

According to players, 2022 has been a rough year for Pokemon Go. With each update, underwhelming mechanics are added or Niantic takes away a feature that players held dear inevitably leading to a wave of backlash.

But when October rolled around and the Ghost-type Pokemon started to spawn, players were quite happy with what Niantic whipped up for Halloween 2022. The map had undergone a massive change making the game feel more festive no matter where players were located.

And as the end of Spooky Season drew near, players began to plead with Niantic to keep the map changes… but their worst fears would quickly become a reality.

Pokemon Go reverts Halloween map changes

On November 1, players woke up to a new map in Pokemon Go. Or we should say, they woke up to the return of the old map that they’ve had to explore since 2016. And to no one’s surprise, players were disappointed.

Reddit user justforgigsandgags shared a screenshot of the reverted map and asked, “Am I the only one a little upset that they removed the fall aesthetic? :/” And with 800+ upvotes at the time of writing, they weren’t alone.

One user wrote, “I effing hate it. The autumn map was great as it reflected the same season in my country. It was thematic and immersive. Now we are back to the summer map while I go to work in a winter coat as it is cold af with fog everywhere.”

Other users took to the comments to share their thoughts on the map which features different variations of the color green. Many players thought it was a step down from the Fall map, and didn’t understand why Niantic changed it the day after Halloween – especially as it is still Fall.

There were also users upset that the orange Pokestops had been changed back to Purple as now it’s made it harder for some colorblind players to tell which Pokestops they have already spun. But with December a month away, players can only hope for a cool Winter map to save them from the same old basic one.