Pokemon Go players roast Niantic for year’s worth of “horrible” updates

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Fans of Pokemon Go have started to reflect on all of the updates Niantic has pushed out over the course of 2022, and the reactions are less than favorable for the popular mobile monster collector.

It’s no secret that Pokemon Go players have been unhappy with the recent changes Niantic has made. While the developers made the game more accessible in 2020 due to worldwide circumstances, these changes were quickly reverted when the world started to open up again.

But in 2022, several updates changed mechanics in Pokemon Go seemingly for the worse, and players are starting to reflect on all of the tweaks made over the last year.

Fans have not had the best things to say about Pokemon Go in 2022. Players have gathered under a post on Reddit to share their opinions, and very few – if any – had positive changes to share.

The post was originally made by user Horror_Ad_2920, and it depicted a fictional situation where a man had just woken up from a coma they were in since January 2022. He asked what fun updates Pokemon Go had added, to which Horror listed a series of the most unpopular ones from the past year.

These included Pokemon Go Community Days being cut in half, Battle League Legendary rewards being lowered to 1%, Weekly Remote Raid Passes being removed, Incense being nerfed, the egregious prices for Shop Boxes, and the new Elite Raids being in-person only.

Of course, other players had their own “fun updates” to share like the recent disabling of the Pokeball Plus, certain Pokemon like Mew and Spiritomb being locked behind paywalls, and a myriad of quality-of-life features being removed.

However, people did mention they were fond of the new Daily Adventure Incense, and the challenge of finding the Galarian birds. As well, players seem excited about the map update that Niantic recently announced as the game hasn’t received any map changes in three years.

That being said, the number of complaints far outnumber the players complimenting Niantic. And as we near the end of 2022, we can only hope that 2023 is a much better year for Pokemon Go.