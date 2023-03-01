Pokemon Go trainers slam “terrible” Melmetal ticketed research

Pokemon Go trainers are slamming Niantic for the “terrible” Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticket due to its price and rewards.

It’s that time again, Pokemon Go has revealed the latest season of the game — Rising Heroes — and trainers are looking forward to some of the new content.

Alongside the season 10 announcement came the reveal of the game’s latest ticketed event, Willow’s Wardrobe, which gives trainers new avatar items and a chance to encounter Melmetal.

However, some trainers have taken to Reddit to slam the ticketed research with a major focus on the $4.99 price tag.

Pokemon Go players slam Willow’s Wardrobe ticketed event

In the post made on February 28, a Redditor by the name of Amiibofan101 shared an infographic showing the research tasks and rewards players can get from the Willow’s Wardrobe Timed Research ticketed event.

For $4.99, Trainers will receive avatar items, XP, stardust, Meltan Candy, and an encounter with Melmetal — a Pokemon that’s been in the game for quite some time.

Many proceeded to take to the comments to share their thoughts, with many just simply calling it terrible.

“The value here is terrible. They have never done something like this with so little value. They should put some Meltan and some steel pokes, Evo items, a couple of Star pieces, and maybe even a raid pass to make it less offensive,” said one player.

Another trainer said: “This is the worst paid event I have ever seen. $5 for a Pokémon we ALREADY have, but with a fancy move. This is wild. This is easily a $1 research and in all honesty, should be free to kick off the season. Holy cow!”

While there are a handful of players that love the idea of getting a new outfit for their avatar, it’s clear that many players just aren’t a fan of the newest event.

For more Pokemon Go news and guides for the latest event, head over to our hub.