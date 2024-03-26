Pokemon Go Zarude tickets leave community divided

Pokemon Go players are slamming the Rogue of the Jungle Zarude tickets once again, with many claiming those who brought the Pokemon are “part of the problem.”

Pokemon Go’s microtransactions have always been a hotly contested topic, and nothing has got the community more up in arms than the Zarude tickets. Essentially, players were given the option to pay for the Rogue of the Jungle research tasks and would be rewarded a Zarude.

Zarude as a mythical Pokemon is extremely rare and can only be achieved through these tasks, meaning players were practically buying a Pokemon.

The ticket didn’t sit well with the community, and now some players are left divided with fans calling buyers “part of the problem” and slamming their purchases.

“Raise your hand if you refused to contribute to this madness. Sorry to say it like this but if you bought the Zarude: You’re part of the problem” shared one user on the Pokemon Go Reddit, slamming fans who cashed out for the ticket.

The community was quick to share their thoughts, with many arguing that “paying for Pokemon feels bad” and that “it’s pure evil to charge that much” for a Pokemon like Zarude.

While Zarude can hold its own in PvP, it’s far from the most powerful Pokemon you can use, meaning the rare mon will likely be a Pokedex filler for many, especially given the power and IVs aren’t guaranteed from this ticket.

One user added, “Even if I got a hundo, I don’t care, wouldn’t serve any purpose for me other than dex filling. And there will be a shiny anyway eventually, I won’t buy the shiny either, but it would be more worth it.”

Nevertheless, some players took to the comments to defend ticket purchasers, stating: “I won’t judge people who buy one if they missed the previous event, people are free to use their money how they see fit.”

After all, the last time players could get hold of Zarude was back in 2021, so if they missed out on that chance, it makes sense to grab a ticket to get another chance – but some players just can’t justify that $7.99 price tag.