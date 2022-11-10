Pokemon Go trainer’s request for Elon Musk to remove daily PokeCoin limit goes viral

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

A Pokemon Go player went viral after they made a funny request of Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk after he began fielding complaints on the platform.

Most people on the social media platform Twitter likely know that it’s been a bit of a mess after its recent ownership shift to business magnate, Elon Musk.

As a result, Musk offered up his own Twitter account as a “complaint hotline” for users to reply to and send in their complaints on recent changes.

Now, one Pokemon Go player has gone viral for using Musk’s ‘complaint hotline’ to demand changes to the monster-catching mobile game instead of Twitter.

Pokemon Go player goes viral with hilarious tweet

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit from user ElFeto went viral after they highlighted a tweet they sent to Elon Musk after the Twitter CEO asked for feedback.

The post’s caption read, “Wish me luck,” as they asked Musk to “Remove the 50 PokeCoin a day limit on Pokemon Go.”

The post gained a staggering 12,700 upvotes with over 150 comments joining in on the fun and making their own jokes about the funny interaction.

“Sure 8 bucks a month and you can earn 100 coins per day,” said user embersyc, who referenced Musk’s recent change to Twitter Blue which is now an $8 a month subscription with new benefits.

Others were fearful of what steps Niantic would take if the coin limit was actually removed. “Knowing Niantic, it would end in removing the limit as removing possibility to earn 50 coins per day, after a week they would post that it was accidental…after 3 months they would just silently delete coins from game and put everything in shop with real cash prices.”

PokeCoins are a sensitive topic among many Pokemon Go trainers as of late, especially after Niantic decided to raise the cost of PokeCoins for those in select countries.

Considering that fact, it’s no wonder some fans are even reaching out to Musk for help.