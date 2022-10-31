MrBeast gives Elon Musk advice to beat TikTok after teasing Vine comeback

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

YouTube phenom Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has handed Elon Musk some advice on beating TikTok if he’s serious about bringing Vine back.

There have been quite a few interesting crossovers between YouTubers and celebrities in the last few years, but MrBeast and Elon Musk seem to have struck up an actual friendship.

The YouTube star has been giving the SpaceX boss quite a hand with his internet profile over the last few years, revealing how he could get involved with the MrBeast YoUtube channel and even build his own if he wants.

Now that Musk has finally gone through with his reported $44 billion purchase of Twitter, he’s teased the revival of Vine – the seven-second video-sharing platform that spawned a massive amount of iconic clips.

MrBeast explains how Elon Musk can beat TikTok after Vine revival tease

The South African business magnate ran a poll on October 30, asking if he should bring back the now-defunct platform. Voters were overwhelmingly in favor of bringing it back.

As the result became clear, MrBeast weighed in and said it would be “hilarious” if Musk did that and tried to compete with TikTok – which plenty of users see as the spiritual successor to Vine.

The new Twitter boss quickly asked for some advice on that front, to which MrBeast said: “No one is original anymore, whatever you do will be on every other platform the next month unless it has a deep moat.

“YouTube has shorts, Insta has reels, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, etc. all copied TT. Whatever you do, make it hard to copy or it’s a waste of time imo.”

Musk didn’t have any response for MrBeast’s advice, nor is it likely that he’ll revive Vine anytime soon, but it could be something to consider as he shapes the future of Twitter.

There have already been reports on what steps he might take to change the social media platform, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.