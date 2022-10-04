Pokemon Go players furious as Niantic increases cost of PokeCoins

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and other bits of gaming news.

Niantic recently announced that the price of PokeCoins would be increasing for certain players, and trainers are furious in light of recent outrageous box prices.

It’s no secret that fans of Pokemon Go aren’t happy with the monetary decisions Niantic has made over the past couple of years. From increased Remote Raid Passes to expensive event tickets, players have repeatedly expressed their discontent with how much it costs to enjoy Pokemon Go.

Most recently, players have been very vocal about the increased price of box bundles, with some claiming trainers are better off buying single items rather than bundles at all.

With necessary items like Raid Passes, storage expansions, and more locked behind real-money transactions, the game’s fanbase became furious once they heard Niantic was raising the price of PokeCoins for certain players.

Niantic raises price of PokeCoins in Pokemon Go

Late on October 3, Niantic would announce changes to in-game currency via Twitter. However, these changes weren’t welcome ones as the announcement was in regards to an increase in price for mobile app microtransactions.

This increase would affect players that use Euro currencies as well as select countries: Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam.

Trainers on Twitter and Reddit were furious voicing their displeasure with the news. “As if the 3300 coin boxes weren’t bad enough,” one user replied, while another stated, “When people were asking for transparency I don’t think this what they had in mind.”

That being said, this change isn’t completely Niantic’s fault. Apple is increasing the price of App Store and In-App purchases across the board in certain countries forcing Niantic to increase the price of PokeCoins for Apple users.

However, Niantic has gone a step further and increased the price of PokeCoins for Google Play users as well. It also doesn’t help that this price hike comes while Pokemon Go is offering some of the most expensive box bundles the game has ever seen.