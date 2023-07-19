Pokemon Go trainers hope player gets “out of there alive” after being swarmed
A Pokemon Go trainer joked about a sticky situation, in which the individual was surrounded by several Pokemon in a deserted area on the map.
The Pokemon franchise has featured a number of tough Fighting-types that no person would want to deal with in a real-life situation if they were real.
One Go player, however, recently received a glimpse of what it would be like to fight off a Pokemon — or several, in this instance — in Pokemon Go
One trainer documented a sticky situation, one that involved being surrounded by two hard-nosed Pokemon and a resourceful Grass-type creature.
Pokemon Go player surrounded by Sawk and Toxicroak
On Reddit, a trainer by the name of ‘kyousoma’ posted a screenshot of the game, in which they were in an area devoid of Gyms and PokeStops. However, there were Pokemon around.
The trainer was surrounded in a circle by two Fighting-type Pokemon, Sawk and Toxicroak, as well as Tangela. The Go player joked about being accosted by the trio with the caption, “Well guys, take everything [I] have, just don’t hit.”
A commenter joked that the trainer should either throw a Razz Berry or “play dead” to get out of the sticky situation.
One player teased that Tangela — the outlier of the group, given his Pokemon type — was the “boss” of the three.
Others, on the other hand, were jealous that the trainer encountered both a Tangela and Sawk. The former, for what it’s worth, is needed for the Platinum Kanto Medal and progression towards the All in One #151 Masterwork Research challenge.
In other Go-related news, Niantic announced that a makeup event for the Squirtle Community Day Classic will take place later this month.