Pokemon Go player’s Gible is “being held hostage” at abandoned Gym

What’s the longest amount of time you’ve defended a Pokemon Go Gym for? A player shared the story of their Gible being “held hostage” online with other fans recently.

One Pokemon Go player took to social media lately to share how they had accidentally left their Shiny Gible at a remote Gym, and other fans jumped on the chance to share their own stories.

Popping up in this Reddit post, a player noted how they’d accidentally left their Shiny Gible defending an “abandoned” Gym in a campground while watching the eclipse. They joked how they were, “invested in seeing how long he is held hostage” and asked other fans about their own records.

The other players in the Subreddit did not disappoint. One player shared that their wife had put a Lapras in an abandoned water park when Pokemon Go first came out, saying: “It went from 2016 to 2018 till I went to battle that gym for her since she’s blue and I’m team yellow.”

Another player revealed that they’d left Pokemon in a Gym while on a trip abroad, confidently declaring “365+ days for 3 Pokemon” and sharing that they’d even put in Regional ‘mons to try and get some extra Candy in the process.

Some players in the Subreddit couldn’t relate to this story, though, thanks to living in such a densely populated area. A fan in New York shared “I live in NYC so a few mins” and another jokingly replied, “gotta love losing your Gym after only 5 mins”.

Pokemon Go offers such a different experience for players based on where they are in the world. It’ll be interesting to see whether we get any changes to remote gameplay and Pokemon Go Gyms as the year goes on – and if OP’s Shiny Gible is still holding down the fort.