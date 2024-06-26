Pokemon Go player encouraged to go “Anakin Skywalker” on Gym led by Babies

One Pokemon Go player going about their daily in-game routine stumbled upon the cutest, most innocent Gym any Trainer could hope to find.

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, the player detailed how they had initially intended to attack the Gym and convert it to their team color until they discovered someone else had fashioned the location into an impromptu daycare.

“I was about to attack this gym until I saw the inhabitants,” they explained, adding “I wanted to change it into my team color before the Mega Raid but now I don’t have the heart to do it.”

Channeling its collective Dark Side energy, responses to the OP encouraged them to go full Anakin Skywalker on the poor souls and recreate Revenge of the Sith’s famous Youngling scene.

Article continues after ad

“About to show them a Padawan purge,” came the first in a series of unexpected Star Wars references.

“They’re animals, and I slaughtered them like animals,” continued another, quoting Anakin’s hate-fuelled speech to Padme after he dispatched a group of Tusken Raiders in Attack of the Clones.

Article continues after ad

The cream of the crop was one comment repurposing another Anakin speech with a sprinkling of ‘mon references.

“I killed them. All of them. And not just the Basic Pokemon, but the Stage 1s and the babies, too. They’re like animals. I mean some of them are. I don’t even know what Smoochum or Wynaut are. I hate them!”

Article continues after ad

Sadly, the OP didn’t share a follow-up to confirm if they did give in to their hatred and wipe out an entire generation of Pokemon, but ignorance is bliss, right?

Looking forward to the glut of events headed to Pokemon Go soon? Check out our guides on how to take down Mega Rayquaza and everything you need to know about the Inbound from Ultra Space event.