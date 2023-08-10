Pokemon Go trainer baffled by ‘glitchy’ Shadow Regirock encounter

A Pokemon Go player was left baffled after a glitchy encounter with a Shadow Regirock that managed to transform itself completely.

Every now and again, Pokemon Go players will stumble across a wild monster that has some strange graphical glitch affecting it.

Often times, these glitches will just be two models clipping into one another or a Pokemon with an odd-looking palette swap or alternate color scheme.

However, sometimes these graphical glitches seemingly defy all logic, as was the case with one trainer who encountered a Shadow Regirock that transformed itself completely.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player stunned by glitch Regirock encounter

The glitch in question comes from a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, where a trainer created a thread titled, “Wtf was this he glitches so hard.”

The OP posted two screenshots of their glitchy encounter with a Shadow Regirock. The first showed Regirock’s model oddly stretched and warped after escaping a capture attempt.

The second screenshot is much stranger, as it appeared to show Regirock transforming into an odd, rectangular shape with two large points coming out the right side of it. The top half of the rectangle was completely white, while the bottom was red.

Article continues after ad

The trainer claimed the Shadow Regirock was, “glitching out through the entirety of the encounter.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other players were equally confused by the second screenshot in particular, with many making jokes about the model’s unusual appearance. “BRO FOLDED LIKE PAPER! LITERALLY,” said one trainer, while another joked the OP had found “Porygon3.”

Another fan said the trainer had found “Shadow Missingno.” This isn’t the first time talks of Missingno have appeared in Pokemon Go thanks to strange graphical glitches, and it likely won’t be the last.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, the trainer claimed the Shadow Regirock “ran away” during the encounter, which should normally be impossible. When Reddit users brought this up, the OP explained that “the glitch made it almost impossible to throw [Poke Balls] well,” resulting in missed throws.

While it’s unclear what the root cause of this glitch really was, the entire encounter seems to have confused the Pokemon Go community.