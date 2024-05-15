Unlikely Pokemon might be more powerful than Arceus

Pokemon fans love to argue about power-scaling, especially when it comes to tiny creatures like Rowlet somehow surviving a blast from massive behemoths like Groudon.

However, while there are many ways to argue over which Pokemon is strongest, one player and content creator is making a startling claim, that actually the unassuming Diglett could be the most powerful Pokemon of all, and it all comes down to the Pokemon anime.

Content creator Dheanasaur shared a post on their Instagram page, explaining their reasoning behind crowning Diglett the best of the bunch. In a clip from the Pokemon cartoon, Gary Oak explains that Diglett “can pull their heads in at 186 282 miles per hour” which, yes, is the speed of light.

Dheanasaur then goes on to explain that the energy needed to move a solid object at the speed of light is so grand, that it could possibly destroy the Earth in one fell swoop.

It’s fairly unlikely, but Diglett is known for retreating into the ground at high speed, especially to avoid opponents. Of course, with the fantasy world of Pokemon and plenty of other wild theories, perhaps this just is exactly how fast Diglett is, and it’s constantly containing its power.

The post seems to be being taken with the spirit in which it was given, with other Pokemon fans having a lot of fun in the replies. One comment argues, “Guys hear me out Charizard is the strongest”.

Another comment makes a very good argument, and says, “Yeah but wasn’t Gary 10 years old when he said that? Last I checked, 10-year-olds are not a reliable source of information…”

While it may take some convincing to make people believe that Diglett is actually the strongest Pokemon, one way you can find a powerful partner is by checking out our guide to the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go so you can enjoy some PvP battles.