Wild Pokemon Go glitch makes Weepinbell deadlier than ever

A wild Pokemon Go glitch has turned the adorable Weepinbell into a deadly carnivorous plant, with eyes set on the equally as cute Starly.

Pokemon Go has had its fair share of glitches with the game occasionally shrinking players down so they’re face-to-face with the Pokemon they’re catching, or some rather interesting positions from creatures during battles.

However, one that never fails to make fans smile is when the game manages to merge two Pokemon together, either creating a brand new creature or a rather dangerous situation involving what seems to be a pretty hungry Weepinbell and an unfortunate Starly.

Pokemon Go glitch turns Weepinbell into a deadly hat

Posted onto Reddit, one user going by HugeNate, shared an image of a glitch in Pokemon Go, where Weepinbell and Starly were unfortunately placed too close together, causing it to look like Weepinbell is either a new stylish hat or is attempting to eat poor Starly.

Naturally, fans found this combination absolutely hilarious, stating how Weepinbell certainly wasn’t eating Starly, and that “the Starly is just wearing a goofy hat.”

Some even explored the idea of Niantic making this a regular addition to the game, explaining how they “would pay top dollar for a good Weepinbell hat.”

Interestingly, as highlighted by a dedicated Pokemon Go fan, “the plant that Weepinbell represents is a carnivorous plant. It digests frogs and bugs that get trapped inside” meaning the ‘hat’ Starly is wearing could be something a lot more sinister, and pretty unfortunate for the bird.

Many would prefer to imagine this odd glitch to be a stylish hat for Starly, with some coining the creation a “weepinhat” – but given the nature and inspiration behind Weepinbell, it may not be as cute as it seems, even if it’s only a hilariously unfortunate glitch.