Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally: Hisuian Electrode, Ball Guy Outfit & bonuses

The Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event gives players a chance to stock up on Poke Balls, evolve a Hisuian Electrode, and get a new Ball Guy Avatar Outfit.

To help Trainers prepare for the major Pokemon Go Tour Johto event that’s taking place at the end of February, Niantic are hosting a week-long celebration with multiple opportunities to stock up on essential items like Poke Balls.

As well as event-exclusive wild spawns and Timed Research tasks to complete, the Poke Ball Prep Rally will feature the long-awaited debut of Hisuian Electrode, meaning players can finally evolve their Hisuian Voltorb into its final form.

Below, you’ll find all the details and features you need to know about to get the most out of the event.

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally start & end date

The Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event begins on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10am local time.

It will end on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8pm local time, meaning you have a whole week to enjoy the event.

Hisuian Electrode makes its debut

During the Poke Ball Prep Rally event, Hisuain Voltorb’s evolution, Hisuain Electrode, will finally make its debut!

You’ll need 50 Candy to evolve it, but don’t worry if you don’t have enough, as there will be plenty of opportunities to stock up on Candy during the event with Hisuian Voltorb spawning in the wild.

Ball Guy Avatar Outfit

Everyone’s favorite Pokemon mascot from the Galar region, the mysterious Ball Guy, will get his own Avatar Outfit in Pokemon Go during the Poke Ball Prep Rally event.

It will be available to purchase from the in-game Shop at the beginning of the event.

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally wild spawns

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently during the Poke Ball Prep Rally event:

Foongus

Hisuian Voltorb

Koffing

Marill

Solosis

Voltorb

Wailmer

If you’re lucky, you might also see one of the following Pokemon spawn during the event:

Amoongus

Electrode

Galarian Stunfisk

Jigglypuff

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally Timed Research

During the Poke Ball Prep Rally event, there will be a new set of Timed Research tasks to complete, with Poke Ball-themed rewards to earn.

There will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, with Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls on offer as rewards.

Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event bonuses

There will be just one bonus on offer during the Poke Ball Prep Rally event: Buddies will bring you Poke Balls in Gifts.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event!

