Pokemon Go added Hisuian Voltorb to the game to celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus with no sign of its evolution. Here’s everything we know regarding evolving the ‘mon in PoGo.

Niantic’s popular mobile game, Pokemon Go, has slowly released the various regional forms of Pokemon throughout the last couple of years.

We first saw these special forms with Alolan and Galarian ‘mon, and now with the January 28 release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, trainers can catch new Hisuian forms.

However, with the release of the ancient Hisui Voltorb in Pokemon Go, trainers all over have noticed that it’s missing the ability to evolve into Electrode.

Can you evolve Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon Go?

While the Niantic surprised trainers by bringing the ancient form Voltorb into Pokemon Go, they did not include the option to evolve the newly released regional ‘mon.

It may be that the developers decided to leave Hisuian Electrode out of PoGo in an attempt to not spoil the evolution because it was never showcased during trailers leading up to the release of GameFreak’s newest title.

For past Pokemon, Niantic has staggered the release of content from newly released games in an attempt to keep fans interested in the game longer.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, evolving Hisuian Voltorb is possible. The ancient form of Voltorb and Electrode are now grass and electric typing instead of only electric type like its Kanto variant.

However, with the added type, GameFreak also made the monster require a grass stone in order for it to change into its evolution.

While it’s presently unknown exactly why Niantic decided to now allow fans to evolve the newly released Voltorb variant, it’s entirely possible that they will provide the option in the near future.

