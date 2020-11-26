 Pokemon Go: It's time for a real cup competition in GO Battle League - Dexerto
Pokemon Go: It’s time for a real cup competition in GO Battle League

Published: 26/Nov/2020 20:53

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

GO Battle League is now well and truly engrained in the world of Pokemon Go. Now is the time to take it to next level with an actual cup competition.

GO Battle League needs a PvP knockout tournament to bring it to the next level. With the current format, the battles can be considered a little bland and repetitive.

As the name suggests, GO Battle League has until now been made up of several league competitions. The Great, Ultra and Master Leagues have featured in every season but Season 5.

Somewhat confusingly, Season 5 has hosted ‘cup’ competitions – The Little Cup, Kanto Cup and Catch Cup – all of which are actually leagues. These work in the same way as the aforementioned leagues where trainers battle in sets of 5 matches as they try to ascend through the ranks.

GO Battle League Tournament
@Pokemon
Who wouldn’t want a knockout tournament format in GO Battle League?

GO Battle League tournament

Despite the various different league formats, each battle can sometimes lack the intensity you’d want. The stakes of each battle are the same every time.

A third win in each set is the exception to this as it earns you an encounter with a Pokemon. Outside of that though, it can often feel like you’re going through the motions.

That’s why a new knockout format would be a welcomed addition to PvP. A real cup competition would bring back initial competitiveness of GO Battle League.

The number of entrants could be anywhere from 16 to 128, where trainers do battle until they are beaten or win the entire thing. A win could also be placed on a Pokemon Go trainers record for everyone to see.

After all, beating so many other trainers would certainly be something to be proud of. Imagine the concentration and the importance you would feel being in the last 8 or better!

CP limits and certain types of Pokemon could also be included within the cups to keep them fresh like the league formats. Unfortunately there has been no mention of such a knockout system, or one even rumored.

That doesn’t mean to say it won’t come in the future however, as we’re sure trainers would flock to a cup competition in their droves. Hopefully Niantic already has something similar planned.

Pokemon fans outraged over “lazy” 25th anniversary Macy’s Parade reveal

Published: 26/Nov/2020 21:07

by Brent Koepp
pikachu at macy's thanksgiving parade
NBC / Macy's / The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company unexpectedly announced the start of the series’ 25th anniversary event during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. However, some fans were left feeling disappointed by how “lackluster” the reveal was.

The Pokemon series officially made its debut with the release of the groundbreaking Nintendo games Red & Blue in 1996. Decades later, its popularity has only continued to explode and it is now the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, with its RPGs, Trading Card Game, anime and merchandise raking in billions.

In 2021, the beloved IP will officially celebrate its 25th anniversary. The Japanese company surprisingly announced the major milestone four months early during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. However, not even an adorable group of dancing Pikachu could make up for what some fans felt was a pretty mediocre reveal.

Screenshot of Pokemon's 25th anniversary logo.
Twitte: @pokemon
Pokemon’s 25th anniversary was announced at the Thanksgiving event.

Pokemon goes viral for lackluster 25th anniversary reveal

On November 23, the Pokemon Company sent out press emails urging fans to tune to the annual parade for a major announcement. However, the cryptic tease ended up only being a reveal for the 25th anniversary’s logo…. And nothing else.

The special update came off the heels of an adorable performance of Pikachu dancers. All the hype built up to the yellow mascot stepping aside to show off the upcoming anniversary’s branding, before abruptly cutting away.

While the Pika-dance troupe was a major hit and even began trending on Twitter, upset fans took to the social media platform to air out their frustrations for what they found to be a disappointing announcement.

Many players called the new logo “lazy” as it was the same exact image used for the 20th anniversary, just with a slight alteration. One user wrote, “Lol. They literally changed the 0 to a 5.” Another replied, “Its more lazy than it is ugly. All they did was recycle the 20th anniversary logo.”

twitter pokemon comments

Other fans called the reveal disappointing, and hit out at The Pokemon Company for over-hyping the event. “So all the announcement was is to kick off the 25th anniversary in which we already knew?” one person said. Another exclaimed “What announcement was that @Pokemon? Just a small 25?”

pokemon outrage tweets

While it was always extremely unlikely that a new game would be announced at the event, a reused logo was pretty underwhelming for some. Despite the reveal being four months early, the Japanese company stated a “special celebration” would begin in 2021.

Whether you hated or loved the announcement, there is no denying that franchise is having its biggest year yet in 2020. The sky’s the limit with the 25th anniversary around the corner.