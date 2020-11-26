Pokemon Go: It's time for a real cup competition in GO Battle League - Dexerto

GO Battle League is now well and truly engrained in the world of Pokemon Go. Now is the time to take it to next level with an actual cup competition.

GO Battle League needs a PvP knockout tournament to bring it to the next level. With the current format, the battles can be considered a little bland and repetitive.

As the name suggests, GO Battle League has until now been made up of several league competitions. The Great, Ultra and Master Leagues have featured in every season but Season 5.

Somewhat confusingly, Season 5 has hosted ‘cup’ competitions – The Little Cup, Kanto Cup and Catch Cup – all of which are actually leagues. These work in the same way as the aforementioned leagues where trainers battle in sets of 5 matches as they try to ascend through the ranks.

GO Battle League tournament

Despite the various different league formats, each battle can sometimes lack the intensity you’d want. The stakes of each battle are the same every time.

A third win in each set is the exception to this as it earns you an encounter with a Pokemon. Outside of that though, it can often feel like you’re going through the motions.

That’s why a new knockout format would be a welcomed addition to PvP. A real cup competition would bring back initial competitiveness of GO Battle League.

The number of entrants could be anywhere from 16 to 128, where trainers do battle until they are beaten or win the entire thing. A win could also be placed on a Pokemon Go trainers record for everyone to see.

Realistic Giratina is terrifying 😱 Via u/Itsgdiggitydog pic.twitter.com/YfQRj7ZLBv — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) November 7, 2020

After all, beating so many other trainers would certainly be something to be proud of. Imagine the concentration and the importance you would feel being in the last 8 or better!

CP limits and certain types of Pokemon could also be included within the cups to keep them fresh like the league formats. Unfortunately there has been no mention of such a knockout system, or one even rumored.

That doesn’t mean to say it won’t come in the future however, as we’re sure trainers would flock to a cup competition in their droves. Hopefully Niantic already has something similar planned.