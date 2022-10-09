Pokemon Go shiny glitch creates Halloween Jolteon and players want it for real

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Pokemon Go players have discovered a visual bug in the game that’s turning Jolteon into the perfect mascot for Halloween season and now they’re pleading for it to be made official.

Pokemon Go is known for adding seasonal decorations, outfits, and accessories to different Pokemon species in time for holiday events. While some of these were recently seen during the 2022 Fashion Week, fans are currently begging for these event decorations to be taken a step farther.

Jolteon is one of the more popular Eeveelutions in the Pokemon franchise, so it’s not shocking that any new variant (real or fake) would be a smash hit with trainers. This seems to be the case with a new “pumpkin spice” alternate found in the game.

While the new discovery seems to simply be a bugged version of the base electric-type, that’s not stopping anyone who comes across it for pleading the case for it to be officially added to their collection.

Pokemon Go players campaigning for “Pumpkin Spice” Jolteon to be made official

The glitched out version of the classic species takes on a gruff look that’s highlighted by a shocking color swap, trading the normal yellow-and-black for a more autumnal palette.

It also adds a face mask that overhauls the usual fringe, making it far more intimidating than before.

After seeing the slightly spooky Pokemon Go specimen, other fans began chiming in on how cool it would be to have something like this added to the game officially.

“One of the most beautiful Pokémon ever,” one Trainer lamented. “Unfortunately just a glitch as you said.”

Another fan chimed in to suggest that the franchise needs some visual updates so that different Pokemon could show up with original fur patterns and styles, saying. “Imagine how varied our Eeveelutions teams could look like…”

While it’s not the kind of update that’s likely to debut in the AR game, there have been several cases of other unique Pokemon showing up and they always seem to be a hit with the fans, so there’s certainly demand for change brewing in the audience.