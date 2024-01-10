Pokemon Go reveals new Sinnoh Tour details: White-Striped Basculin debut, new Shines, more

Pokemon Go has announced brand new details surrounding the 2024 Sinnoh Tour event for Global and Los Angeles ticket holders, including White-Striped Basculin’s debut, new Shinies, and much more.

Pokemon Go’s 2024 Sinnoh Tour event is set to begin in February 2024, with the Los Angeles event beginning on February 16 and the Global event beginning on February 24.

To participate in the Los Angeles event, players must purchase a ticket beforehand while the Global event is free for all players. While plenty of content is shared between the events, some content will be exclusive to the Los Angeles event.

Now, Niantic has announced brand new details for the Global and Los Angeles events, including new Pokemon debuts, Shiny debuts, exclusive content, and much more.

Pokemon Go announces new Sinnoh Tour details

New Origin Formes and Adventure Effects

First off, Pokemon Go announced that both Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia will debut during the Sinnoh Tour event. Depending on whether trainers choose the Diamond or Pearl Version, they will encounter Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia, respectively.

Additionally, these two Origin Forme Pokemon introduce a new mechanic called Adventure Effects. Adventure Effects act as temporary bonuses that cost Stardust and Candy to activate.

Niantic

Origin Forme Dialga will have Roar of Time, which pauses the timer on Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces while active.

Origin Forme Palkia will have Spacial Rend, which allows trainers to encounter wild Pokemon from an increased distance.

New Pokemon and Shiny debuts

White-Striped Basculin will debut during the Los Angeles event and will be exclusive to Routes throughout the duration. It’s worth noting that White-Striped Basculin will not be able to evolve upon release.

Additionally, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Electrode, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Overqwil will receive Shiny forms during the Sinnoh Tour event.

A Paranormal Puzzle event featuring Rotom

Players who’ve purchased a ticket to the Sinnoh Tour Los Angeles event can partake in the ‘A Paranormal Puzzle’ event. According to the official Pokemon Go blog, trainers will have to work with one another to piece together a secret code that unlocks an encounter with Rotom.

However, once trainers have deciphered the code at the Rose Bowl Stadium, players worldwide will be able to redeem it as well to encounter Rotom for themselves.

Party Play! Challenges featuring Regigigas

Niantic

Players who’ve purchased a ticket to the Sinnoh Tour Los Angeles event can participate in a new set of Party Play! challenges. Trainers will need to work together with a group of friends to encounter Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regigigas.

That’s all the new information surrounding Pokemon Go’s Sinnoh Tour event. Those wanting to participate in the Los Angeles event can purchase tickets for $30 (or your local equivalent).