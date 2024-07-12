A Pokemon Go player was on the wrong end of an “insanely unlikely” glitch that ruined their chances of catching a Shiny Ho-Oh.

The player recounted their story on Reddit, saying they were in the middle of the raid and encountered a “Pokemon not found” error when they tried to catch it.

“When I restarted my game, the gym had turned into a PokeStop while the raid was still happening. I ended up losing my shiny Ho-oh, and my friend did too,” the player said.

They included screenshots of the entire incident and said Niantic support could not help them recover the Shiny Pokemon or give them another shot at the raid. The player explained that they received the other rewards for the raid “golden razz berries, stardust, etc,” so it didn’t look like they glitched out.

Reddit users were sympathetic to the incident and were shocked that a glitch like this could happen.

“That’s insanely unlikely and incredibly unlucky man,” one user said.

One player said they experienced a similar situation and were also left without much help from the game’s support team.

“You won’t get any support. About a week and a half ago I had pretty much the same thing happen and I couldn’t get it back. I tried contacting support because I just wanted my remote pass back because it didn’t work. They do not have live support,” the player said.

One user was able to find a bright spot from the whole ordeal, however.

“The good news is, the IV was bad. The bad news is well, you still didn’t get your Ho-Oh,” they said.

This unfortunate player will have to wait for the next Ho-Oh raid for a shot at a Shiny version of the Pokemon as the window to encounter it closed on July 8.