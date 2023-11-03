Pokemon Go players slam recent “half-baked” additions

Pokemon Go fans think Niantic is spreading itself too thin thanks to what some have called “half-baked” additions to the game.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has released quite a few new features for the monster-catching mobile game since the start of 2023.

In July, PokeStop Showcases were added to the game, followed by the addition of Routes not too long after. Most recently, Pokemon Go has introduced the Party Play mechanic, which lets a group of players connect and play together.

However, it seems some members of the Pokemon Go community think the developer is spreading itself too thin after releasing “half-baked” additions to the game.

Pokemon Go players want Niantic to dial in on new features

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit sparked a discussion among the community. The OP titled their thread, “I wish they gave more focus to a single feature than rush out multiple half-baked ones.”

The fan included a meme with their post depicting the level of interest in Party Play, PokeStop Showcases, and Routes.

The meme also alluded to the fact that the player thinks Niantic is spreading itself too thin by developing and releasing so many modes in quick succession.

Some fans also aired their grievances with these recent additions. “We still don’t have any Routes near me, and the ones that I have used when I visit places that are buggy as hell,” said one player.

The Party Play also caught flak after release thanks to lackluster rewards, a buggy rollout, and a difficult Special Research quest. “I don’t have friends, so now I’ll forever have the Party Play special research. I’ve not made a single bit of progress,” one fan said.

Still, many members of the community defended PokeStop Showcases, noting the only big problem is the lack of win condition variety so far. “Out of these 3 new features I’d say the Showcase one is the best, yeah it sucks that right now having the biggest Pokemon is the only way to win, but at least the rewards are good.”

The OP clarified that while the ideas for each feature are good, the “lackluster execution of them” feels disappointing. “I hope they’ll be built upon and not just forgotten like the Gym mechanics are for example.”

While these new additions to Pokemon Go are far from perfect, hopefully, Niantic will continue to iron out their issues in time.