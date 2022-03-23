Niantic nerf Pokemon Go Community Day length and players are furious

Pokemon Go players around the world are furious after Niantic announced a reduction to the length of Community Days back to its original three-hour timeframe.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has provided fans with a quick, easy, and fun way to play their favorite franchise while on the go.

In January 2018, Niantic launched the first-ever three-hour-long Community Day event with a focus on Pikachu. Just over two years later, they extended the timeframe of the event to six hours.

Now, Pokemon Go players are furious after the developers announced that the events will return to their original three-hour timeframe with April’s Stufful Community Day.

Pokemon Go Community Day returns to 3 hours

Niantic began its April Community Day announcement with a note regarding the length of the monthly event in the future. They went on to detail that according to their research, only five percent of players play the game longer than three hours.

They went on to explain: “One of the biggest pieces of positive feedback that we received after January’s three-hour Community Day Classic was that players and community leaders noticed how much more of the community was out and about during the event.

So, for Stufful Community Day, we’re returning to three-hour format.”

Players furious after Pokemon Go nerfs Community Day timeframe

Fans of the game quickly took to Twitter and Reddit to flame the company after reading the announcement.

A trainer by the name of Oceano7 posted in a thread on the TheSilphRoad subreddit, stating that he believes Niantic has been “tone deaf” after recent changes to the game.

“If they want people to go out and meet each other again, then they need to make the game more incentivizing. Removing incense spawns, reducing CD hours does not incentivize me to play the game,” they said.

Another user said: “it’s like they want the game to die.” After nerfing incense spawns and making Community Day harder for people who work during the afternoon.

Even popular Twitch streamer AceTrainerLiam expressed his frustration in a reply to the official Pokemon Go Twitter account.

Sucks that you’ve shortened them back to 3 hours. — Ace Trainer Liam (@AceTrainerLiam) March 23, 2022

Niantic does mention in their announcement that the shorter Community Day is something they’re testing, so it’s completely possible that they will revert back to six-hour events after the backlash. We’ll have to wait to see.

