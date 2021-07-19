Pokemon Go players demand Niantic fix Go Fest Pikachu Rock Star & Pop Star reward

Pokemon Go’s Go Fest 2021 wrapped up on July 18 after a long weekend of tasks and Legendary raid battles. Not every player is satisfied, though, and have concerns over Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star especially.

In honor of Pokemon Go’s fifth anniversary, Niantic held Go Fest 2021 on July 17 and 18. Filled to the brim with Collection Challenges, raid battles, and more, players had to put together their own band to earn an encounter with Mythical ‘mon, Meloetta.

Upon buying a ticket to the festivities, you had to choose whether you wanted Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star via an exclusive Special Research story. However, some fans are arguing that they were misled on a crucial piece of information regarding the Electric-types.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 players unhappy over Pikachu Pop Star & Rock Star

After completing the Special Research story and claiming the chosen Pikachu costume on Go Fest day one, fans could then take snapshots to make more appear so they could get spares to trade for the other one and end up with both.

Some players, such as Reddit user u/H4TM7N, argue that Niantic didn’t make this clear enough, though, meaning that they missed out completely on catching another. They want the developer to “make [it] right.”

” Since Go Fest, I seen loads of posts about trainer’s not getting there extra Pikachu’s. I do feel Niantic communication on there part could of been better,” they wrote. “It doesn’t say the research needs to be completed on day 1 in order to get the surprise.”

At the time of writing, the post has 1.4k upvotes, meaning it’s possible many Trainers also faced the same issue. In the comments, users detailed their grievances with the issue too.

“I wish they would just award the extra Pikachu in Special Research and not faff around with snapshots,” one wrote. “Since it could only be obtained by completing it during the weekend it should’ve been in the today tab. Very poor communication,” said another.

“A lot of players thinking that GoFest was a 2 day event – finished their research on Sunday. Losing both days Pikachu snaps,” someone commented. “I read all the promotional material, and this subreddit and I missed out too. So it was very badly informed.”

As pointed out by one player, Niantic did clarify the rule in a blog post. But it appears as though many didn’t realize or were confused about how to obtain their extra ‘Chu.

The developer has yet to comment on the situation. Whether they will or not remains to be seen.