Pokemon Go Strange Rings Special Research quests and rewards: Can you get Hoopa?

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 introduced a surprise Special Research story called Strange Rings, where Trainers can unlock some great rewards by completing all of the set tasks.

There was plenty to enjoy in Pokemon Go Fest 2021, including the debut of the Mythical Meloetta, the chance to get Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star, and the return of every single Legendary that’s been in Go in the past.

But Trainers were left surprised when another Mythical Pokemon, Hoopa, appeared on the Go loading screen. While it sadly didn’t make its debut in the game, there was a themed Special Research story based on the rare Pokemon.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Strange Rings Special Research story, which debuted on Sunday, July 18, 2021, as well as the rewards you’ll be able to claim for doing so.

Strange Rings Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Strange Rings Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Strange Rings Step 1

Transfer 20 Pokemon: 5 Max Potions

Take 2 Snapshots: 3 Razz Berries

Battle in 3 Raids: 3 Max Revives

Completion Rewards: 5000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, and 2000 Stardust

Strange Rings Step 2

Win 5 Raids: 5 Max Revives

Make 5 Great Throws: 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 20 different Pokemon species: 3 Max Potions

Completion Rewards: 10000 XP, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, and 3000 Stardust

As there are only two steps involved, completing this Special Research story shouldn’t take too long. The tasks are quite time-consuming, though – but you might actually be better off waiting to complete them.

Advertisement

There’s a Double Transfer Candy bonus on the July 20 Spotlight Hour, so it would be wise to wait until then to transfer Pokemon. Then, using Lures and Incense should help you catch 20 different Pokemon species.

When will Hoopa be in Pokemon Go?

Trainers were disappointed to learn that an encounter with Hoopa wasn’t a reward for the Strange Rings Special Research story, and it’s currently unknown when the Gen 6 Pokemon will make its Go debut.

However, some Trainers have speculated that Hoopa will be a reward for Part 3 of Ultra Unlock. This set of bonuses were unlocked after players managed to complete 24 Global Challenges during Go Fest 2021.

Advertisement

While Part 1 and Part 2 will feature unique Pokemon spawns based on Time and Space, the details for Part 3 (which begins August 20) have yet to be unveiled. It would be the perfect opportunity to debut Hoopa.

Longtime fans may already know that Hoopa actually comes in two forms: Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound. Here’s hoping both get a chance to shine in Pokemon Go soon!