Pokemon Go players delighted as long-awaited transfer feature announced - Dexerto

Pokemon Go players are delighted at the announcement of a long-awaited feature coming to the game shortly — and it will make transferring your Pokemon much easier.

Any Pokemon Go player knows the feeling of having a full roster. You’ve either got to pay to upgrade your storage or part ways with your beloved creatures.

When you’ve been playing for a long time, there’s a lot of Pokemon you’ll grow attached to, and it can be hard to choose which ones to get rid of.

That said, more often than not, you’ll have a lot of low CP or low IV Pokemon, as well as a mountain of duplicates that you can get rid of in return for candy.

Transfer legendary & mythic Pokemon

One of the most annoying things, though, is those you can’t transfer. Former buddies that you have no time for anymore are frustrating, but if you’ve been playing for a long time, you’ve probably accrued a bunch of legendary and mythical Pokemon that you can’t transfer.

Now, it’s been announced that that is changing, with legendaries and mythicals transferrable now when selecting multiple Pokemon.

Once upon a time this would have been unfathomable, but many players will have built up a lot of duplicate legendaries at this point, and this will definitely help in both optimizing storage and powering up with the extra candies.

Looking for a new way to optimize your Pokémon storage? You’ll soon be able to transfer Legendary and Mythical Pokémon when selecting multiple Pokémon! Stay tuned for more info. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 27, 2021

While there are several players complaining about other things in the responses, such as Miltank drop rates, the announcement was widely met with praise.

Popular Pokemon Go YouTuber MYSTIC7 was clearly delighted, simply exclaiming “YESSIR!” in one of the first responses to the tweet.

YEEESSSSSIIIIIRRRRRRR — MYSTIC7 (@MYSTIC7) January 27, 2021

It’s not yet clear when the feature will be available, with the tweet telling users to “stay tuned for more info,” but we would imagine it’s coming sooner rather than later. We’ll be sure to keep you all updated when the feature drops.