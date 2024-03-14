Pokemon Go player surprised by core feature discovery after 2 years

A Pokemon Go player was shocked to discover they had been missing out on core in-game feature buffs for over 2 years.

Pokemon Go has been around for almost a decade now. Over the years, the game has added a variety of content to keep players coming back for more and more. New tasks, Pokemon, and other activities releasing almost each and every month.

However, the problem with a game that has such an array of content is that it becomes very easy to miss specific features, gameplay elements, and more.

One player left frustrated after only discovering how to appraise two years into their Pokemon Go journey

The gamer in question shared their findings in a new Reddit thread, stating “I’ve been in this game for nearly 2 years casually and just discovered “appraise”. Wish I could turn back time and never built them.”

Rather than make fun of the poster for missing out on such a crucial part of the game, fellow Pokemon Go fans flocked to the thread to offer up support and advice.

One Redditor commented, “In 2016 there was no appraise. I had a whole team of Dragonites… all trash. However since they’re from more than 3 years ago they gave you a plus 20% lucky rate trade so they have their uses. Lucky rate goes up 5% 1 year, to 10% 2 years, to 20% 3 years. Keep some random stuff and let them mature.”

Another Pokemon Go player added, “That sucks. But the good news is IVs matter way less than most people think. There’s only about a 5% difference between a 0 atk IV and a 15 atk IV! So for example your Rhyperior with 3 ATK is about 4% weaker than it could have been.

Yeah that’s too bad but it’s not a huge waste of dust that you built it. It’s still good.”

Another Redditor offered up another suggestion, revealing that if the initial poster has a Nintendo Switch they can “send them to Home and you can hyper train them!”