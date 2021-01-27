Logo
How to get Miltank in Pokemon Go for Johto Collection Challenge

Published: 27/Jan/2021 13:16

by Alex Garton
Miltank Pokemon GO
The ongoing Johto Collection Challenge requires players to catch a range of Pokemon, one of which is Miltank. The Normal-type Pokemon is proving to be rather elusive for some players, so here are the best methods to catch it.

Pokemon GO has been dedicating a special event to each of the regions found in-game and celebrating the creatures that reside within them. Right now, players are taking part in the Johto Collection Challenge that tasks players with collecting a range of Pokemon from the Johto region.

With nine individual Pokemon to collect, it’s fair to say that players have got a challenge on their hands to complete the event. However, a few of them on the list are proving to be harder to find than others. The Normal-type Pokemon Miltank is one such creature, so let’s dive in and check out how you can find and catch it as fast as possible.

The Johto Collection Event runs until January 31.

How to catch Miltank in Pokemon Go

Luckily, there are a number of ways to catch Miltank during the Johto Collection event. For starters, players who enjoy looking for Pokemon out in the wild may want to look for it whilst exploring. The Johto event means that the Pokemon is spawning more often in the wild, so if you love getting out and about, this could be the perfect method for you.

Another option is to look out for the Field Research task ‘Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon, which will always reward a player with Miltank, meaning you don’t have to rely on luck. Unfortunately, not every player will receive this Research Task, so it’s just a case of keeping your fingers crossed and looking out for it.

Finally, throughout the ongoing Johto event, Miltank will feature in three-star raids at random gyms. Be sure to check out your local gyms to see if Miltank is there to be taken down.

Pokemon Go graphic
There are nine Pokemon in total to collect for the Johto Collection Event.

Hopefully, this guide will ensure you find and catch a Miltank Pokemon in no-time. However, as with any encounter, there is a bit of luck involved so be patient and the Pokemon is bound to show its face eventually.

Valorant Radiant player banned for cheating in the middle of a scrim

Published: 27/Jan/2021 13:15

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Vanguard Hacker Screen Cypher
A high-ranking Valorant player was banned for cheating, right in the middle of a scrim against professional players.

On January 27, Anthony ‘antmanosca’ Manosca, a pro Valorant coach, was caught off guard as the in-game anti-cheat detected a pretty awkward situation, mid-scrim.

The game stopped suddenly, as players were alerted to the cheating player – who had somehow reached the highest rank in the game.

There are some things you never want to see, and this red screen is one of them.

Radiant player banned mid-scrim

Midway through scrims with Dignitas Female, there’s a wave of shock as the game appears to crash before the screen is dominated by the infamous red ‘Hacker Detected’ screen.

A quote tweet from Amanda ‘Rain’ Smith, one of female-fronted lineup’s main stars, reads “IN THE MIDDLE OF OUR SCRIM”. The original tweet quoted was from fellow squad member Juliana ‘Showliana’ Maransaldi.

It’s antmanosca’s tweet is the true shocker though, as it includes a link to the original clip from the game. The random ban is met with complete confusion by Dig Female, as well as the coach himself.

Who was the hacker?

It turns out that, according to user @AntiCheatPD, the alleged cheater was player ReFleckFPS, who has subsequently received a ban in response to the incident.

What’s important to note here is that a player managed to climb high enough using hacks to end up in a top 10 Radiant scrim, the highest level of the game. Although Vanguard eventually did its job, it was perhaps a touch late.

Hackers and cheats, despite the developer’s best efforts, is still an issue rife in Valorant, with players calling on Riot to take more action, and more efficiently.

Promises have been made that the toxicity that is often associated with banned players is being addressed, but the problem of hacking and cheating also remains a target for the developers.