Pokemon Go adds “huge” change but reactions are mixed

Any time a new feature is introduced into Pokemon Go you can be sure that the community will have strong feelings about it. The latest addition to the game affects Party Play, and so far, the reaction from Pokemon Go players has been mixed.

More specifically, it is possible to now share items with your friends while you’re in a Pokemon Go Party. This means that if you’re using a Lucky Egg, for example, you can share it with your fellow Party members and ensure that everyone gets a boost.

While this may sound like a positive thing on paper, the topic popped up in a recent community discussion and Pokemon Go players were concerned about the implications of this update.

Some players were worried about how multi-account players would be able to utilize this feature, with one person slamming it by declaring, “This is going to be very convenient for multi-accounting cheaters.” High-level players also felt the shareable item list wasn’t useful in the long run.

Others felt that this addition simply wasn’t good enough based on recent issues with the games and demands from players. One unhappy Pokemon Go fan jokingly said, “Lol, they throw us the tiniest of bones”, clearly feeling underwhelmed by the news.

It wasn’t all negative, though – some players were excited about the change. One player happily dubbed it “pretty huge” and another congratulated Niantic, saying, “Positive change! Makes me wanna do parties more often, which means walking around with a friend and playing and exploring more”.

One reader even noted that, “This is how you encourage people to play together without punishing the solo players. I like it”, highlighting the community-building aspect of this change.

While it’s hard to say with certainty how this feature will look a few months from now, it’s safe to say that the community is divided on the matter. Niantic has proven in the past that they’re willing to listen to community feedback on matters like this, though, so it’s possible we could see it adapt and change.