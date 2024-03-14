Pokemon Go players demand new “lock” feature to solve major hacking issue

Pokemon Go players are rallying for a new “lock” feature to be implemented after legendary player FleeceKing had his account hacked and all his Pokemon deleted.

In Pokemon Go, players have been regularly vocal about changes they want to be introduced into the mobile pocket monster game.

Passionate players have criticized Niantic for a whole heap of new and ongoing issues, in particular for long-term features that still have bugs, lackluster rewards, not catering for rural players and much more.

However after Pokemon Go legend FleeceKing was left in an “emotional wreck” over his account being hacked and all his Pokemon deleted, it has led to fear in the community that this could happen to them.

Article continues after ad

One player has taken this opportunity to call for a “lock” feature to be added to Pokemon Go in order to fix the issues.

Pokemon Go players want “lock” feature

Pokemon Go player PrestyRS called for “an option to ‘lock’ Pokemon” in their lengthy post to the popular subreddit TheSliphRoad:

Article continues after ad

“Once you fully max out a Pokemon, give us an option to “lock” it, so that it’s impossible to transfer or purify. Or if you haven’t fully maxed it out yet, give us an item in the store that makes it so you can lock it with PokeCoins.

“When you try to transfer it, it just won’t let you, similar to mythical Pokemon. That way Pokemon getting transferred won’t happen again in the future… what happened today with FleeceKing made me want to make an actual suggestion for it.”

Article continues after ad

Numerous players in the community agreed, “Bro this idea could work, a shame if we propose it, we’ll be talking to a brick wall.” Another added: “A prominent creator became a victim where this system could have protected his Pokemon.”

One player expanded on the idea: “Set a ‘Permanent’ box. You can send Pokemon to it and it has its own capacity you can upgrade like bags and boxes. Pokemon in permanent box can never be removed or transferred and can have powerup and purify buttons hidden.”

Article continues after ad

Other trainers weren’t as convinced. “It would not help against hackers, but two-factor authentication should help somewhat,” as some suggested having “secret pins” much like how they do in Runescape, could have also stopped the hack.

Article continues after ad

Despite some doubts, various players rallied for the change. “If we keep spamming, it’ll show how much this feature is needed. And it really isn’t hard to implement,” a player said. However, with Niantic not having made many changes to its existing features over time, players remained doubtful of any improvements.