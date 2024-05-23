Pokemon Go players call out Raid partners who won’t commit

Pokemon Go is tough to play, from travel distance when searching for rare Pokemon or Raids, to the extremely rare Shiny Pokemon that will take plenty of work to uncover. So, players don’t need other players making things harder for them.

One of the core tenets of Pokemon Go is the Raid feature, where Pokemon Go fans can take to the streets and find gyms housing powerful Pokemon. These Gyms benefit from more than one person to take on, and powerful enemies can require a full lobby to properly defeat.

Unfortunately, some fans have been calling out other players after appearing in a Raid lobby together, only to bail at the last minute if a loss appears imminent. Reddit user roombot01 shared a post titled, “to the people who leave raids” before blasting players for their actions.

The frustrated player explains further, saying, “Me and another player ALMOST 2-manned this raid after 3 people left at the last second. Apparently, they don’t think 5 people was enough. I lost a raid pass for this, I hope you people never see peace. STOP LEAVING RAID LOBBIES.”

Raids aren’t free, either, as players must use the in-game currency PokeCoins to purchase Raid Passes after using the free daily pass. Raid Passes got more expensive and rare last year, so fans don’t want to waste their time or money.

A separate comment says, “I mean why even join a raid when you’re going to leave it. It especially sucks when the one who leaves was also the one who invited you.” Then, another person replies, adding, “My message to people who do this: I sincerely hope your next shiny flees.”

It’s clear this practice is frustrating, as one person says, “People get scared and don’t want to waste a pretty expensive resource, and that’s why this happens.”

Plus, it’s often just frustrating to waste your time and effort waiting for a Raid, only to then realize that other people have cost you a win. As a person who joins a lot of Remote Raids, it can be infuriating to spend time hanging around in lobbies, only to see it all wasted.

Luckily, one person seems to have a solution, explaining, “I always use a team with no mons while hosting/remoting raids. If someone leaves last second, I don’t lose a raid pass as there would be a prompt to pick my team when the lobby timer is over in order to enter into the raid.”

They continue, adding, “If there is not enough reinforcements, quit the raid and your pass is saved.”

If you’re heading into Raids and want the best chance of winning, be sure to check out our coverage including a Pokemon Go Blacephalon Raid Guide and Pokemon Go Stakataka Raid guide.