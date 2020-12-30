Logo
Pokemon Go players angry with “cash grab” Vanillite for being too hard to catch

Published: 30/Dec/2020 16:02 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 16:33

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Vanillite Misty
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players have expressed their frustration over how difficult it is to catch Vanillite, with some comparing it to catching a rare Legendary.

Vanillite is an ice-type Pokemon that was first seen in the Unova region in Pokemon Black and White. It was introduced to Pokemon Go on December 22, 2020, as part of the winter celebrations, and it’s already causing problems.

Despite it being one of the more basic Pokemon, players are wasting countless Pokeballs and berries trying to get their hands on Vanillite, and many are simply giving up and ignoring it after multiple failed attempts.

It’s even more frustrating because most players don’t like Vanillite (it’s arguably one of the least popular Pokemon in the game), but they need to catch them and evolve them into Vanillish and Vanilluxe to complete their Pokedex.

Vanillite Vanillish Vanilluxe Pokemon Go
Niantic
Players are frustrated over how hard Vanillite, Vanillish, and Vanilluxe are to get.

Pokemon Go fans think Vanillite is too hard to catch

Multiple threads about Vanillite on the Pokemon Go subreddit have gone viral with tens of thousands of upvotes.

Players are complaining about how difficult Vanillite is to catch, with some accusing Niantic of purposefully making it hard in a “cash grab” attempt to get players to buy more items and packages from the store.

“I feel like all ‘mons are slowly getting harder to catch. I can just tell you it’s because they want money,” wrote one frustrated fan. Another accused Niantic of making Pokemon harder to catch as “an intentional decision to try and force people to spend”.

One thread jokingly titled “I don’t understand… It’s just an ice cream cone” featured a mockup of the game illustrating how many Pokeballs the player had to go through in an attempt to catch a Vanillite. It’s received almost 40,000 upvotes.

What was initially meant to be a humorous post ended up sparking hundreds of comments from players genuinely frustrated over the issue.

I don’t understand… It’s just an ice cream cone from pokemongo

“I have a special kind of hate for this stupid ice cream cone,” wrote one frustrated player, while another added: “On top of being a pain in the ass, you need 150 candy to get a set [of all three evolutions]. F**k that ice cream b*stard.”

Many people on the Reddit thread agreed that they wouldn’t mind Vanillite being so difficult to catch if it was at least a decent Pokemon, but most of the Vanillites players are finding are zero or one-star rated.

“I wouldn’t even care if it was hard to catch if it was at least good,” wrote one player. “I’m definitely evolving it for picture and dex purposes but other than that it’s not really worth much to me.”

In another popular Reddit thread complaining about Vanillite, someone questioned why the ice-type Pokemon is so difficult to catch in Go when it has an identical catch rate to Ratatta and Spearow in the main series.

A third Reddit thread labeled the “comically unpopular” Pokemon species “infuriating” in the game, with one player explaining: “I’ve had easier times catching Legendaries than some Vanillites lately.”

Ah, Vanillite, the new pseudo legendary on the block from pokemongo

Some players had more luck, though. One wrote: “I see all these posts complaining about how difficult they are but I tend to get them with regular ol’ Pokeballs, no berries needed. Of course, now that I’ve said that I’ll be cursed to never catch one again.”

It’s the latest in a string of frustrations aired by Pokemon Go players in 2020. Many are getting annoying with Pokemon Go locking special edition Pokemon behind paid events, while others have complained about the endless “lazy” Pikachu costumes.

Call of Duty

Warzone players furious over removal of Rebirth Island Trios in Season 1

Published: 30/Dec/2020 11:48 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 12:12

by Alex Garton
Infinity Ward/Activision

There’s a lot of anger in the Warzone community as Rebirth Island Trios have been rotated out. Rebirth Island Quads Mini Royale has replaced the mode, and it’s fair to say players are not happy about it.

The arrival of Rebirth Island Trios with the Season 1 Warzone update was met with mixed reactions from the community. Some players loved the fast-paced gameplay and constant gunfights, whereas others complained the island was simply too small.

Despite this, the mode was becoming extremely popular heading into the second week of Season 1. Therefore, it’s no surprise that players have hit back with complaints now the Trios mode has been removed.

Rebirth Island map location
Infinity Ward/Activision
The integration of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone was released on December 16.

Warzone players angry at the removal of Rebirth Trios

A thread posted to the CODWarzone subreddit criticizing the rotation of Rebirth Trios has over 1800 upvotes at the time of writing.

The post simply expresses frustration that the Rebirth Trios mode has been removed just after the game had become enjoyable for a lot of players: “Just when I started to enjoy the game again… they had to remove it, slap in some stupid quad gamemode and a stupid gulag.”

Map of Rebirth Island
Infinity Ward/Activision
The Rebirth Island map is significantly smaller than Verdansk and hosts only 40 players.

The new Mini Royale Quads mode takes the chaos of Rebirth Island to a new level, effectively halving the size of the already small map. Unfortunately, this new mode has not been well-received by the community and players are requesting for Trios to be brought back.

There’s obvious frustration from players that the developers do not listen to their feedback. This is clear in the multiple comments that express how “tired” fans are of good game modes being removed.

There’s no doubt that Rebirth Island Trios were incredibly popular. Some fans have even gone on record to say it “could have been a stand-alone game it was so good.”

Warzone player’s love for the mode primarily revolved around the fact that it encouraged aggressive play. By having both Verdansk and Rebirth Island Trios, players had a choice depending on which style of gameplay they preferred.

When is Rebirth Island Trios coming back to Warzone?

It’s difficult to say when exactly Rebirth Island Trios will return to Warzone. Typically, the game modes are rotated every Tuesday of each week. Of course, there may be a number of new Rebirth Island modes we haven’t seen yet so it’s unclear how many rotations it will take before Trios returns.

We’ll have to see if the developers listen to the plea of the fans and bring back Rebirth Trios earlier than expected. It’s most likely that the community will simply have to wait for the mode to be rotated back in.

Unfortunately, it could be a number of weeks or months before it comes back around.