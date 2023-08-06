Pokemon Go player reveals item drop rates after walking 115 Routes

One dedicated Pokemon Go player has taken it upon themselves to shed light on the mysteries of Route item drops, compiling a spreadsheet that offers key insights to fellow trainers.

A Reddit user going by the handle ‘Holo-Piplup’ shared an analysis of item drop rates derived from walking 115 Routes in Pokemon Go. The user posted their findings after collecting 786 items, sparking a discussion within the Pokemon Go community.

According to the compiled data, the most frequent drop from Routes is Razz Berries, accounting for approximately 32% of total drops. The next most common items are Revives at around 22%, and Ultra Balls and Hyper Potions, each with a frequency of about 16%.

On the rarer end of the spectrum, items like Golden Razz Berry, Rare Candy, Elite Fast TM, and Rare Candy XL show significantly lower drop rates, ranging from 0.38% to 2.29%.

The post helps to provide players with a clearer understanding of what they can expect when embarking on Route walks. And the findings suggest that while some items are fairly common, others might require more patience and persistence.

But more importantly, the data helps add to the discussion about the worth of walking Routes.

The Routes feature — which directs players to a series of real-world PokeStops — has been criticized for its seemingly random distribution of routes.

Some players have suggested that the feature is a ploy by Niantic to gather geographic data, while others have expressed disappointment at the lack of routes in their area.

Niantic The Pokemon Go Routes feature has proven to be a point of struggle for some Trainers

Zygarde Cells, too, have been a point of contention since the introduction of the Routes feature, as players have reported difficulties in acquiring them. Zygarde, a legendary Pokemon, can only be obtained after collecting these individual cells. Reddit users shared their experiences, with some indicating they have yet to secure a single cell despite multiple route walks.

Holo-Piplup offered advice on the matter, suggesting players slow down near the end of the route and even try pausing or restarting the route if no cells appear.

While these findings may not resolve all concerns, they do provide players with a better understanding of what to expect from their Route walks.