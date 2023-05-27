Pokemon Go player ‘flexes’ their Shadow Raid Mewtwo catch

A Pokemon Go player was fortunate enough to catch a Mewtwo from its Shadow Raid – but the trainer’s luck didn’t stop there.

Shadow Mewtwo will appear for a limited time in Shadow Raids from Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10 AM local time until Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 PM local time. Therefore, Pokemon Go users must act fast to catch this Legendary Pokemon.

Previously, players could catch Shadow Mewtwo after defeating Team Rocket Boss Giovanni. However, this event marks Mewtwo’s first appearance in Raid Battles.

While the Shadow Mewtwo Raid can prove challenging, one Pokemon Go trainer defied all odds with their achievement. The player managed to score a Mewtwo that was incredible in many ways.

Pokemon Go player’s Shadow Mewtwo catch is insane

Reddit user maglarius posted a screenshot of their unbelievable accomplishment on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The trainer somehow caught a Shiny Shundo Mewtwo – two nearly impossible draws in one. A Shundo is a Shiny Pokemon with an IV of 100 in the mobile game.

In the comment section, the OP claimed that the last Shundo they caught was around two to three years ago. Meanwhile, some players have never been lucky enough to obtain a Shundo – even if they have played since 2016.

“Behold. Until mega evolutions, the best Mewtwo to exist. All it needs now is the buddy bonus,” 10BritishPounds wrote.

Fellow Pokemon Go users attempted to calculate the odds for this insane catch. “1 in 1000 that it’s hundo. Multiply that by shiny odds. I don’t know the shiny odds, sorry,” FBlagentwantslove remarked.

“My napkin math says about 1:60000 raids, not accounting for some being lower CP,” rexsilex said.

If you’re having trouble finishing the Shadow Mewtwo Raid, check out our guide on the best counters & weaknesses to employ in battle.