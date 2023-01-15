Pokemon Go players prove how rare ‘hundos’ actually are

The power of Pokemon in Pokemon Go is graded on a three-star scale, similar to the six IVs in mainline games, and players are proving how difficult it actually is to obtain a “hudo.”

A Pokemon’s strength is traditionally measured by six IVs – Individual Values – with each one representing the quality of a specific stat. These are HP, Attack, Special Attack, Defense, Special Defense, and Speed.

But in Pokemon Go, a Pokemon’s value is measured only by three stats: Attack, Defense, and HP. Each stat is divided into three subsections, and the Pokemon can earn 0-4 stars depending on how much each subsection is filled.

Article continues after ad

If all of the Pokemon’s stats are full, this is considered a 4-star Pokemon, or what the community refers to as a “hundo.” It’s the equivalent of a Pokemon with six “Best” IVs in the mainline games, but just how rare are these perfect specimens?

How rare are 4-star “hundos” in Pokemon Go?

Out of the 8,259 I’ve caught over the last 6 years, a hearty three have been 4-star perfect Pokemon. A weather-boosted Walrein, a Rayquaza, and a Shadow Ho-Oh are the best of the best when it comes to my collection. And it seems many other players have experienced this same lack of luck.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Reddit user rikkuaoi shared a couple of screenshots of their statistics. Out of 6,600+ catches, they managed to find four perfect Pokemon. Others offered similar stats in the comments. On player reported a whopping 33 hundos after 46k catches, while another claimed they had 94 hundos with just under 63k captures.

Article continues after ad

However, there are those who have reported even worse luck. “3 out of 12,861,” one user commented. “I’m at 0/6235. I have a couple 14/14/14 and 15/15/14 but no hundo,” chimed another.

For reference, Shiny Pokemon – some see as the greatest treasures in the franchise – have a 1/500 chance of spawning. Considering what these trainers have reported, the odds of finding a hundo are far lowers, seemingly coming in around 1/1000+.

This doesn’t even take into account the odds of finding a nundo – a Pokemon with 0 in each stat – or a shundo – a Shiny Pokemon with perfect stats. But it does shine a light on how rare finding a perfect partner in Pokemon Go actually is.