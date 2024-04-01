Shadow Mewtwo raids happened at “worst weekend” according to Pokemon Go players

Pokemon Go players are convinced that the Shadow Mewtwo raid event happened at the “worst” possible time with many slamming Niantic’s timekeeping.

No Pokemon Go raid is set at a perfect time, with many missing out due to work commitments, holidays, or other activities. However, there are still times in which Niantic can schedule a highly anticipated raid that allows most of the community to take part. Unfortunately, according to Pokemon Go players, that time is certainly not the Easter weekend.

Sharing their frustration on Reddit, one Pokemon Go user slammed Niantic for their timekeeping, labeling the Shadow Mewtwo event as “absolutely trash” and highlighting how “this is the worst weekend to put him in the game, Easter? And only shadow raids? Like cmon man, I work Saturdays and today no one is out coz it’s Easter.”

Article continues after ad

The poster went on to explain that, for those who can’t get out on some of the few available days, the “whole thing is just frustrating.”

Article continues after ad

Many other players agreed with the post, with plenty taking to the comments to express how they missed out on the event due to work: “I worked a 12hrs shift Saturday and 12hrs today so I ended up missing out. Gutted is an understatement!”

However, others highlighted how, even if they were able to take part, the holiday meant most highly populated areas were closed, reducing the spawns and meaning there were not enough players to successfully defeat the raid: “There’s a lot of people out today but the hard part is that a lot of places are closed. I always go to the mall for big events because a lot of people play there. However, the mall was closed today.”

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, some Pokemon Go fans reported an intense turnout for the Shadow Mewtwo raids, proving that while it may not be on the most desired day, all in all, the event was a success for most of the community.