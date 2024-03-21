Pokemon Go player tries to catch ‘god’ but fails in spectacular fashion

A Pokemon Go player shared their unfortunate fail when trying to catch ‘god,’ which ended up being an unexpected encounter.

A massive in-joke within the Pokemon Go community is referring to Bidoof as ‘god,’ thanks to the Normal-types meme potential.

As such, many trainers take their memorable Bidoof catches to social media, as was the case for one trainer on the Pokemon Go subreddit who said, “Tried to catch a Bidoof, but all I got was this thing.”

The OP included a screenshot of a Shiny Ditto named Doof. It seems this blue Ditto wanted to start a cult following of its own.

Players in the comments shared the OP’s pain at their missed opportunity. “It tried to be a god but failed,” said one trainer. Another asked, “If shiny Bidoof = god. Does shiny Ditto posing as god = beezlebub?”

Others leaned into the meme and created their own headcannon for the spectacular fail. “Lord Bidoof refused you his presence, but left you a gift nonetheless. You have earned the favor of the most powerful being in existence,” said one fan.

All memes aside, catching a Shiny Ditto is nothing to sneeze at, considering how tricky this shapeshifter can be in the wild.

While this trainer may not have caught the Pokemon god they wanted, the prize they did end up with isn’t all that bad.