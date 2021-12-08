Pokemon Go now allows you to power up Pokestops with AR Mapping

Pokemon Go has added a brand-new Powered-Up Pokestops feature using the game’s AR Mapping that was introduced last year. Here’s how to get started powering up Pokestops, and what exactly the new addition means for players.

The Pokemon mobile game, Pokemon Go, continues to adapt and evolve since its July 2016 release date. And while it may not be dominating the world like it used to, it still continues to innovate for its massive player base.

The next step in its evolution looks to be deepening the game’s Pokestops feature, which highlights landmark areas and allows players in their vicinity to swipe and earn items.

Now, players will be able to power up certain stops using AR Mapping, increasing rewards and making some stops become premier for players. Here’s how it works and what you’ll need to do to begin powering up stops.

Powered-Up Pokestops come to Pokemon Go

According to a blog posted to the Pokemon Go website on December 8, Pokemon Go’s Powered-Up Pokestops will allow players to “power up certain PokeStops and Gyms for a limited period of time by completing AR Mapping tasks.”

These will appear different on the map and will provide extra rewards to players that spin them, as opposed to regular Pokestops.

It will take more and more scans to level up each stop, making ones in high-traffic areas much more likely to level up quicker. Each level is different in terms of rewards.

Level 1 : Five scans required

: Five scans required Level 2 : 10 scans

: 10 scans Level 3: 25 scans

How to use Powered-Up Pokestops in Pokemon Go

To power up one of these new stops, you’ll need to be level 20 and do the following:

Click on the Pokestop or Gym eligible to be powered up and click on the three dots in the upper right. Tap SCAN POKESTOP. Opt in to the feature via the on-screen prompts if it’s your first time performing a scan. Tap the record button to start scanning. Keep the subject within the frame, and slowly walk around the subject if possible. Tap Upload Later or Upload Now to upload your scan.

A set date has not yet been provided for when these new Pokestops will be introduced to the game, nor has Niantic specified just how different the rewards will be for these upgraded stops.

Stay tuned for more updates on that front and other exciting Pokemon Go news, here at Dexerto.