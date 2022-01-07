Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Mountains of Power event has arrived, offering a new set of Timed Research and Field Research tasks to complete for some great rewards.

Aside from any Raid Boss changes and Shiny debuts, one of the first things Trainers want to know when a new Pokemon Go event begins is what rewards they can earn for completing Timed Research and Field Research tasks.

Working through these event-exclusive tasks is one of the best ways to stock up on important resources like Berries and Poke Balls, but they also lead to encounters with rare or powerful Pokemon like Mawile, Onix, and Beldum.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to complete the Timed Research and Field Research tasks, as well as all of the rewards you can unlock along the way.

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks

These are the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and the rewards that you can earn during the Mountains of Power event:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokemon – Slugma encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy – Ferroseed encounter

Hatch an Egg – Alolan Geodude encounter

Rewards: Absol encounter, 1000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls

Step 2 of 2

Catch 6 different species of Pokemon – Chimecho encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy – Onix encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs – Beldum encounter

Rewards: Mawile encounter, 2000 Satdust, 10 Ultra Balls

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Field Research tasks

These are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards that you can get by spinning PokeStops during the Mountains of Power event:

Walk 1km – Slugma encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy – Mawile encounter

Hatch an Egg – Alolan Geodude encounter

Pokemon Go Mountains of Power event special features

As well as those exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks, the Mountains of Power event will feature the debut of Mega Aerodactyl, which looks set to be one of the best Rock-type attackers so far.

Collectors will be glad to hear that Shiny Slugma will be available for the first time too. It won’t be easy to find, but you can improve your chances by completing tasks and using Incense for extra wild encounters.

As for wild encounters and Raid Bosses, there’s a host of Rock and Steel-type Pokemon to catch including Alolan Geodude, Beldum, Ferroseed, Nosepass, and the return of Heatran in 5-Star Raid Battles.

Finally, Trainers will be able to enjoy a special bonus: Half walking distance to earn hearts with your Buddy, making this a great time to work towards Best Buddy status with your favorite Pokemon.