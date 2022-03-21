Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event: date & time, Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele debuts, more

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event is the next in line to keep the Season of Alola rolling on. Here’s everything we know, including when it starts, which Pokemon will debut, and more.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Alola kicked off on March 1 with the ‘A Melemele Adventure’ Special Research task and picked up momentum with the addition of the Festival of Colors event, which ended on March 20.

Now, it’s full steam ahead with the announcement of the Lush Jungle event.

It introduces three new Pokemon; Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele, along with some new Wild Encounters, Raids, Field Research Tasks, and more.

Advertisement

Trainers, get ready to discover the Lush Jungle event! Encounter Fomantis, Lurantis, and the Legendary Tapu Lele as they make their Pokémon GO debuts! 🌴 There will also be a weekend park spotlight featuring Cottonee! 🍃 #SeasonOfAlola 📝 Learn here: https://t.co/JktBzdyJD7 pic.twitter.com/EVunA0YkQf — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 17, 2022

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event: start date & time

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event kicks off on Tuesday, March 22 at 10am local time.

It’ll be a short-lived event, however, as it’s all set to end one week later on Tuesday, March 29 at 8pm local time.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle debuts: Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Lush Jungle event will introduce three new Pokemon from the Alola region; Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele. Fomantis will appear in wild encounters and can be evolved into Lurantis.

Meanwhile, Tapu Lele will only appear in Five-Star Raids. which isn’t all that surprising since it’s a Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Wild Encounters

The following Pokemon will be available as Wild Encounters as a part of the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event. Those marked with an asterisk have shiny variants available, too.

Advertisement

Cottone*

Exeggcute*

Fomantis*

Ferroseed*

Hoothoot*

Metapod*

Paras*

Pinsir*

Sudowoodo*

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Raids

The following Pokemon will be available in Raids as a part of the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event. Those marked with an asterisk have shiny variants available, too.

One-star Raids

Bellsprout*

Cottone*

Sewaddle*

Tangela*

Three-Star Raids

Butterfree

Exeggutor

Parasect

Vileplume

Five-Star Raids

Tapu Lele

Mega Raids

Mega Charizard Y*

Pokemon Go Field Research Task encounters

The following Pokemon will be available in Field Research Task encounters as a part of the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event.

Those marked with an asterisk have shiny variants available, too. Completing them will also grant you a Mega Energy.

Caterpie*

Cottonee*

Exeggcute*

Ferroseed*

Fomantis

Paras*

Parasect

Seedot*

Sunkern*

Wurmple*

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Special Research & Timed Research Tasks

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event will kick off a second Special Research story, picking up where the first one left off.

Read More: Pokemon Go GPS glitch is costing trainers Shiny Pokemon

It will also introduce new Timed Research Tasks that revolve around catching Grass-type Pokemon. More details will be revealed here once the event is live.

Advertisement

If you’d like to check out more Pokemon Go news and guides, you can find everything you need on our hub.