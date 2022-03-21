 Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event: date & time, Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele debuts, more - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event: date & time, Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele debuts, more

Published: 21/Mar/2022 2:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
pokemon-go-lush-jungle-event
The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event is the next in line to keep the Season of Alola rolling on. Here’s everything we know, including when it starts, which Pokemon will debut, and more.

Pokemon Go’s Season of Alola kicked off on March 1 with the ‘A Melemele Adventure’ Special Research task and picked up momentum with the addition of the Festival of Colors event, which ended on March 20.

Now, it’s full steam ahead with the announcement of the Lush Jungle event.

It introduces three new Pokemon; Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele, along with some new Wild Encounters, Raids, Field Research Tasks, and more.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event: start date & time

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event kicks off on Tuesday, March 22 at 10am local time.

It’ll be a short-lived event, however, as it’s all set to end one week later on Tuesday, March 29 at 8pm local time.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle debuts: Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Lush Jungle event will introduce three new Pokemon from the Alola region; Fomantis, Lurantis, Tapu Lele. Fomantis will appear in wild encounters and can be evolved into Lurantis.

Meanwhile, Tapu Lele will only appear in Five-Star Raids. which isn’t all that surprising since it’s a Legendary Pokemon.

pokemon-go-lush-jungle-event
The Pokemon Company
Tapu Lele is debuting in the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Wild Encounters

The following Pokemon will be available as Wild Encounters as a part of the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event. Those marked with an asterisk have shiny variants available, too.

Advertisement

  • Cottone*
  • Exeggcute*
  • Fomantis*
  • Ferroseed*
  • Hoothoot*
  • Metapod*
  • Paras*
  • Pinsir*
  • Sudowoodo*
pokemon-go-lush-jungle-event
The Pokemon Company
Fomantis will be available in Wild Encounters throughout the course of the event.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Raids

The following Pokemon will be available in Raids as a part of the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event. Those marked with an asterisk have shiny variants available, too.

One-star Raids

  • Bellsprout*
  • Cottone*
  • Sewaddle*
  • Tangela*

Three-Star Raids

  • Butterfree
  • Exeggutor
  • Parasect
  • Vileplume

Five-Star Raids

  • Tapu Lele

Mega Raids

  • Mega Charizard Y*
Pokemon Go Mega Charizard Y
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Mega Charizard Y is back in the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event.

Pokemon Go Field Research Task encounters

The following Pokemon will be available in Field Research Task encounters as a part of the Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event.

Those marked with an asterisk have shiny variants available, too. Completing them will also grant you a Mega Energy.

  • Caterpie*
  • Cottonee*
  • Exeggcute*
  • Ferroseed*
  • Fomantis
  • Paras*
  • Parasect
  • Seedot*
  • Sunkern*
  • Wurmple*
parasect
The Pokemon Company
Paras is one of many Pokemon that can be encountered in the latest batch of Field Research Tasks.

Pokemon Go Lush Jungle Special Research & Timed Research Tasks

The Pokemon Go Lush Jungle event will kick off a second Special Research story, picking up where the first one left off.

It will also introduce new Timed Research Tasks that revolve around catching Grass-type Pokemon. More details will be revealed here once the event is live.

Advertisement

If you’d like to check out more Pokemon Go news and guides, you can find everything you need on our hub.

Advertisement
Advertisement