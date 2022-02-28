Pokemon Go A Melemele Adventure Special Research tasks & Rewards

Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Season of Alola, and with it is a variety of new season-exclusive special research. ‘A Melemele Adventure,’ will set off the three-month-long seasonal event, and here is everything we know.

Back in August 2021, players were outraged about the lack of Alola-region spawns during Go Fest’s Ultra Unlock. However, The Sun & Moon era of the Pokedex will now be in the spotlight with ‘Season of Alola‘ bringing the Gen 7 ‘mon into the mobile game.

Starting March 1, 2022, at 10 am local time, the event kicks off with the ‘A Melemele Adventure,’ a Special Research set to focus on the home of the electric-type Island Guardian: Tapu Koko.

Below you will find the Special Research tasks, as well as what you can receive for completing them.

A Melemele Adventure Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck, here are all the steps, tasks, and rewards for ‘A Melemele Adventure’ Special Research, which gives the player a chance to learn about the first of four islands in Alola.

Step 1 of 4

Catch 10 Pokemon – Alolan Rattata

Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each – 10x Poke Balls

Catch 5 Normal-Type Pokemon – Yungoos

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 500 XP, 500 stardust.

Step 2 of 4

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 5 Razz Berries

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon – Pikipek

Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 500 XP, 500 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

Catch 6 Normal-type Pokemon – Yungoos

Catch 3 different species of Normal-type Pokemon – Yungoos

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Alolan Raticate

Rewards: 1 Raid Pass, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

Send 5 Gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokemon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a Road – Alolan Meowth

Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust

There’s everything available regarding the first of five Special Research tasks set to take place throughout the next three months. In the meantime, head over here for more Season of Alola information.