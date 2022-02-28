Pokemon Go A Melemele Adventure Special Research tasks & Rewards

Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Season of Alola, and with it is a variety of new season-exclusive special research. ‘A Melemele Adventure,’ will set off the three-month-long seasonal event, and here is everything we know.
Back in August 2021, players were outraged about the lack of Alola-region spawns during Go Fest’s Ultra Unlock. However, The Sun & Moon era of the Pokedex will now be in the spotlight with ‘Season of Alola‘ bringing the Gen 7 ‘mon into the mobile game.
Starting March 1, 2022, at 10 am local time, the event kicks off with the ‘A Melemele Adventure,’ a Special Research set to focus on the home of the electric-type Island Guardian: Tapu Koko.
Advertisement
Below you will find the Special Research tasks, as well as what you can receive for completing them.
A Melemele Adventure Research tasks
Thanks to Leekduck, here are all the steps, tasks, and rewards for ‘A Melemele Adventure’ Special Research, which gives the player a chance to learn about the first of four islands in Alola.
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Alolan Rattata
- Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each – 10x Poke Balls
- Catch 5 Normal-Type Pokemon – Yungoos
Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 500 XP, 500 stardust.
Step 2 of 4
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – 5 Razz Berries
- Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Pikipek
Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 500 XP, 500 Stardust
Step 3 of 4
- Catch 6 Normal-type Pokemon – Yungoos
- Catch 3 different species of Normal-type Pokemon – Yungoos
- Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – Alolan Raticate
Rewards: 1 Raid Pass, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust
Step 4 of 4
- Send 5 Gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a Road – Alolan Meowth
Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust
There’s everything available regarding the first of five Special Research tasks set to take place throughout the next three months. In the meantime, head over here for more Season of Alola information.
Advertisement