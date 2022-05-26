Pokemon Go leak reveals Enamorus and Galarian Legendary Birds coming soon

A fresh Pokemon Go leak has revealed that Enamorus, more Hisuian forms, and Galarian versions of the Legendary Birds are coming to the game soon.

Pokemon Go has slowly added new creatures to its lineup since launching in 2016, most recently introducing loads of Alola-region species like Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio to the game’s Pokedex.

With the Season of Alola coming to an end at the start of June, many trainers have been wondering which Pokemon will be introduced next – and a fresh datamine from PokeMiners might hold the answer.

In a tweet shared on May 25, the PokeMiners account revealed that files for more Hisuian forms from Pokemon Legends Arceus – including the Legendary Enamorus – have been added to Pokemon Go.

Hisuian forms have been added including ENAMORUS_THERIAN as well as the Galarian birds like MOLTRES_GALARIAN! — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) May 25, 2022

It’s not just Hisuian forms, though, as the tweet also revealed that Galarian versions of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos (often referred to as the Legendary Bird trio) have been found in the game’s files.

Of course, there could be months until these creatures actually make their debut in Pokemon Go, but it’s still exciting to think about their arrival and how they might tie into future events.

With a new season set to begin in June, could it be themed around the Galar region? Or maybe one of these creatures will make its debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2022?

Interestingly, Pokemon Go recently teased that the Alola region’s Ultra Beasts will be coming to the game soon, starting with Nihilego – so there’s definitely something big on the way.

"wormHoleTimerOff" It appears we are getting wormholes for the ultra beasts — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) May 25, 2022

Another tweet from PokeMiners appeared to confirm that these Ultra Beasts will be classified separately from Legendaries and Mythicals, and that they’ll arrive with their own wormhole effect.

For now, we’ll just have to wait for details on the new season and Pokemon Go Fest 2022 to know when these new species will debut – but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more.