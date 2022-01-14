How to get Shiny Galarian Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Trainers will soon be able to obtain Shiny versions of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres in Pokemon Sword and Shield – and we’ve got all the details on how to get them.

When Pokemon Sword and Shield’s DLC expansions introduced Galarian versions of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos, it was a huge deal as it was the first time Trainers had seen regional variations of Legendary creatures in the franchise.

While these Galarian Legendaries had different designs and color schemes, their rare Shiny variations paid tribute to the Kanto originals with colors that matched the ones we know and love from Gen 1, making them even more desirable.

Fortunately, for Trainers who are still searching for those elusive Shinies, they’ll be distributed as rewards for anyone who takes part in Sword and Shield’s upcoming 2022 International Challenge, and we’ve got the details you need below.

How to get Shiny Galarian Articuno in Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Shiny version of Galarian Articuno will be given as a reward to players who sign up and take part in at least one battle during the 2022 International Challenge February.

You can register from February 3 to February 17 and battles will take place between February 18 and February 20.

How to get Shiny Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Shiny version of Galarian Zapdos will be given as a reward to players who sign up and take part in at least one battle during the 2022 International Challenge March.

You can register from February 24 to March 10 and battles will take place between March 11 and March 13.

How to get Shiny Galarian Moltres in Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Shiny version of Galarian Moltres will be given as a reward to players who sign up and take part in at least one battle during the 2022 International Challenge April.

You can register from March 31 to April 14 and battles will take place between April 15 and April 17.

How to register for Pokemon Sword & Shield 2022 International Challenge

Follow these steps to register for an online competition in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Launch your copy of Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. Enter the VS menu. Select the Battle Stadium option. Select the Online Competitions option. Finally, choose Search Official Competitions.

Make a note of the registration dates above and set yourself a reminder. If you miss the registration date, you won’t be able to enter the 2022 International Challenge and earn those Shinies!

Remember, you only need to take part in one battle and it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. Prizes will be available to claim once the competitions are over and rankings have been shared.

For more freebies check out our Mystery Gift guide, and pay a visit to our Pokemon Sword & Shield home page for the latest news.