Pokemon Go Fest 2022 explained: How to get tickets, schedule & new Shinies

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 is set to be one of the biggest events of the year for trainers around the world, so we’ve got details of the schedule, new features, and how to get tickets.

It’s almost time for Pokemon Go Fest to make its grand return! In 2022, there will be loads of new Shinies making their debuts, while the Global Challenge Arena and rotating habitats will once again make an appearance.

There will also be a Customized Special Research story for ticketholders to enjoy, which allows players to set their own difficulty and playstyle as they complete tasks in an effort to unlock an encounter with Land Forme Shaymin.

You’ll find everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Fest 2022 below, including when it takes place and all of the new features you’ll be able to enjoy over the weekend.

When is Pokemon Go Fest 2022?

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 takes place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, and Sunday, June 5, 2022. There will be different features and Pokemon spawns to enjoy each day.

There will also be a bonus finale event on Saturday, August 27, 2022, although details about that day haven’t been revealed yet.

How to get a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2022

In order to get the full Pokemon Go Fest 2022 experience, you’ll need to buy a ticket from the in-game Shop for $14.99 (£14.99). Tickets aren’t available yet, but they will likely go on sale very soon.

You don’t need a ticket to take part in Go Fest 2022, but ticketholders will get extra features, such as the Customized Special Research story that leads to an encounter with Lande Forme Shaymin.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1 features

The following features will be available to enjoy on Day 1 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022:

All players

Rotating Habitats featuring different wild spawns every hour during the event.

Ticketholders

A Customized Special Research story that leads to an encounter with Land Forme Shaymin.

story that leads to an encounter with Land Forme Shaymin. An increased chance of encountering Shinies when using Incense .

. The Global Challenge Arena returns, where players collaborate to earn bonuses.

returns, where players collaborate to earn bonuses. Extra species of Pokemon attracted to Incense during each Rotating Habitat.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 2 features

The following features will be available to enjoy on Day 2 of Pokemon Go Fest 2022:

All players

The Global Challenge Arena opens up to everyone.

opens up to everyone. A new Pokemon makes its debut in 5-Star Raids.

makes its debut in 5-Star Raids. All Pokemon from Day 1 will be available to catch.

Ticketholders

A second Special Research story with new rewards and encounters.

with new rewards and encounters. Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more often with double Mysterious Components.

Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Day 1 & 2 features

The following features will be available to enjoy on both days of Pokemon Go Fest 2022:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired costume will appear in the wild and in 1-Star Raids.

will appear in the wild and in 1-Star Raids. Axew (one of the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go) will appear in 1-Star Raids .

. Up to nine free Raid Passes can be earned by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Land Forme Shaymin makes its Pokemon Go debut

After years of waiting, Land Forme Shaymin will finally make its Pokemon Go debut during Go Fest 2022!

This iconic Mythical creature from the Sinnoh region will be available to encounter for event ticketholders who work their way through to the end of the Customized Special Research story.

Advertisement

We’re not totally sure how this Customized Special Research story will work, but there will be options for Relaxed, Standard, or Master difficulty as well as a Catch, Explore, or Battle focus.

All new Shinies appearing in Pokemon Go Fest 2022

The following species will debut their Shiny variations during Pokemon Go Fest 2022:

Axew

Karrablast

Numel

Shelmet

Shroomish

Unown B (ticketholder exclusive)

These new Shinies will be available to all players, except for Unown B which will only be available for ticketholders to encounter.

Details of in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2022 events

There are three in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2022 events taking place in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo on separate dates in July and August. You can find more details about those here.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go Fest 2022! We’ll update this page as more information gets revealed, so check back soon.