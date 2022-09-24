Pokemon Go fans demand Guzzlord and Mimikyu for Halloween event

Pokemon Go fans are attempting to predict what will be included in this year’s Halloween event, and many are demanding the Ultra Beast Guzzlord and Alolan Ghost-type Mimikyu to debut in the game.

Halloween is just around the corner in Pokemon Go, and players are excited to know what spooky shenanigans will be in store for the mobile app this year. In the past, rare Ghost-type Pokemon have been featured in Community Days and creepy Special Research stories.

The Community Day for October has already been revealed, the announced Litwick feature was received well by excited Pokemon Go fans. However, several popular Ghost-types remain absent in the game, and players have taken to social media to vocalize their desire to see new debuts for the fall months.

One of these predictions is already likely to happen. As part of the Season of Light, new Ultra Beasts have been teased through various trailers online. This includes the Dark/Dragon-type Guzzlord, among many other popular options. Its appearance on the Pokemon Go loading screen alongside several other spooky species indicates it will very likely be the Five-Star Ultra Beast Raid for the upcoming month.

Pokemon Go Players demand Mimikyu among other Alolan debuts

However, an even more highly requested Pokemon that has yet to come to Pokemon Go is the mysterious and creepy Mimikyu. The little Ghost-type Pokemon is known for its upsettingly cute Pikachu disguise, and Pokedex entry that indicates its true form is so horrifying it kills the viewer on the spot.

In a recent Twitter post shared by pogo_central, many have offered their predictions for the upcoming Halloween event, and the appearance of Alolan Mimikyu is high on the list of most players.

In the comments, user Legadema_85 shouts “MIMIKYU!!!!!!!!!!!!” in a celebration of enthusiasm for the Pokemon. Meanwhile, Qshinys adds “This is almost 100% guaranteed I am so excited for the month of October & Halloween announcement!”.

Other players are simply excited about the possibility of Legendary Pokemon like Giratina and Darkrai, though the likelihood of their appearance among other options like Guzzlord has raised skepticism.

Regardless of which Pokemon debuts are added to the Halloween event this year, players are optimistic for a well-rounded October. For many, these seasonal events could be the perfect way to end the warmer months of 2022.