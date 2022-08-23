Is the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket worth it? Price and what’s included

The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event will bring an end to three months of celebrations in the popular mobile app, but is it worth buying a ticket? And what’s included? Let’s find out.

Pokemon Go Fest is the biggest event of the year for fans of the long-running mobile game. While the main event took place in June, a special Finale event will round things out at the end of August 2022.

This one-day event will include the global debut of three Ultra Beasts, but players who purchase a ticket will get access to extra features like Special Research stories and an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin.

To help you decide whether to purchase a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket or not, we’re going to look at some of the biggest features included with an event ticket below.

Niantic The Finale event has loads of free and ticketed features.

How much does the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket cost?

A ticket for the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event costs $10.99 and can be purchased from the in-game shop.

This is quite expensive for a one-day event, especially as a ticket for the main Go Fest 2022 event back in June cost $14.99 and included two days of content to enjoy – as well as access to this Finale event.

Players who already have a Finale ticket can gift up to three tickets for a discounted price of $4.99, which is a lot more affordable, so it’s probably worth asking around before you purchase one yourself.

What’s included with the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket?

The main feature of the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket is the three Special Research stories that lead to an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin as well as a Shaymin shirt and an Ultra Recon Squad helmet for your avatar to wear.

Another big feature for ticketholders is special Incense spawns. These include Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, and X (with N and X available in their Shiny form for the first time) alongside rare creatures like Pansear, Pansage, Panpour, Torkoal, and Tropius.

There will also be several bonuses including nine free Raid Passes from spinning Gyms, an extra 5000 XP for winning in-person Raids, Incense lasting two hours, triple XP for spinning PokeStops and Gyms, and half Hatch Distance for Eggs.

Niantic Only ticketholders can get Sky Forme Shaymin in Pokemon Go.

So… is the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale ticket worth buying?

It’s difficult to recommend a ticket for the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event as you’re getting a lot less for your money than you would have if you’d purchased a ticket for the main Go Fest 2022 event.

The only way it would be worth buying a ticket is if you’re planning to spend all eight hours playing and if the Sky Forme Shaymin encounter, free Raid Passes, and avatar items on offer are important to you.

At the end of the day, though, it really comes down to personal preference. If you think you’ll enjoy the features that come with the ticket, then go for it! If you’re not too bothered, then stick to the free event.

You can see all of the free and ticketed features with our Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event guide.