Pokemon Go fans stunned as wild glitch puts Groudon & Lechonk in questionable position

Pokemon Go fans are ridiculing a new glitch that has put Groudon and Lechonk in a compromising position on the Buddy screen.

Pokemon Go is truly a mainline entry in the series, as it contains the customary glitches that the series is known for. Pokemon Go glitches go beyond the MissingNos of the world, creating all kinds of funny situations in the game.

The Pokemon franchise has been dogged by glitches since day one, with Pokemon Red & Blue featuring some of the most iconic bugs in gaming history. Unfortunately, this continues today, with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet plagued with technical problems, leading to many glitches.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon glitches continue today, with many encountered in Pokemon Go, thanks to the sheer number of people playing the game. This has led to some funny situations, including one involving a questionable position.

Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Go glitch has put Groudon & Lechonk in a compromising position

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared an image of a glitch occurring in their game. In this screenshot, Groudon and Lechonk’s character models are clipping together on the Buddy screen, making it look like they’re doing something risque.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Well. I don’t know what I expected. That is enough internet for tonight,” one user writes, while another says, “Close the screen and learn to knock pal.”

Article continues after ad

“Well you see when a daddy groudon and a mommy lechonk love each other very much,” one user writes, “Pokémon go gets very confused and visually glitches both on the buddy screen! ;).”

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time this kind of glitch happened. There was a similar bug earlier in 2023, where a Garchomp and an Eelektrik were placed in an awkward position, leading to much levity online.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go can have several characters in the game world at once, so glitches like this are bound to happen. It’s easy to take screenshots and share them online, so the game’s comedic failings are easy to show to the world, even though there is a minimal chance of them happening.