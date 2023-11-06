Pokemon Go glitch creates new Wooper form and it’s ready to throw hands

A Pokemon Go player spotted a perfectly timed glitch that gives Wooper arms after decades of somehow throwing punches without them.

As enjoyable as it can be, it’s undeniable that Pokemon Go has some glitches.

It’s not uncommon for Pokemon to spawn in weird places that make them look more than a bit odd. These include a Starly with a Weepinbell as a hat and an explicit Garchomp and Eelektrik duo.

One player recently found what may be the game’s funniest new Pokemon “form” yet: a Wooper with arms.

Pokemon Go glitch finally gives Wooper arms to use Ice Punch with

In a screenshot shared by Reddit user Shapdo, fans can see the new Wooper “form” standing next to Scarlet and Violet’s Paldean Wooper and the Pokemon’s original form.

Given the timing and number of Wooper on screen, this likely occurred during the recent Wooper Community Day, held on November 5.

In reality, it’s actually a Wooper that spawned on top of a Geodude. Still, the fact that the latter is fully covered outside of its arms – which are perfectly placed on the Wooper – creates a pretty amusing picture.

Wooper’s lack of arms has long been a conversation in the Pokemon community. While it’s far from the only Pokemon to lack certain limbs, the fact that Wooper could sometimes learn Ice Punch raised some eyebrows.

Scarlet and Violet took this move out of the Pokemon’s arsenal, but that still doesn’t explain how the armless Wooper managed to throw punches in the first place.

This glitched Wooper – which commenters have affectionately dubbed “Whoop-ass” – could definitely take advantage of Ice Punch now that it’s finally armed.

