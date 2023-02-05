The Pokemon Go Abundant Noise Special Research quest has arrived, so we’ve put together all of the tasks and rewards you can earn for taking part.

Noibat is the star of Pokemon Go’s February Community Day. As well as boosted spawns, exclusive moves, and bonuses to enjoy, this is the perfect chance to collect the 400 Candy required to evolve a Noivern of your own.

There’s also an Abundant Noise Special Research quest for players to complete. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth buying a ticket or just curious about what the rewards are, you’ll find everything you need to know below.

Pokemon Go Abundant Noise Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Abundant Noise Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Noibat – Noibat encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Noibat Candy

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Noibat encounter, and 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Noibat – 30 Noibat Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Noibat encounter

Use 5 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Noibat encounter, and 1 Lure Module

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Noibat Candy

Evolve 1 Noibat – 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – 2 Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Noivern encounter, 3 Rare Candy

Special shoutout to LeekDuck for help with these details.

How to get the Abundant Noise Special Research quest

To get access to the Abundant Noise Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79, or the equivalent price tier in your local currency.

You’ll then need to log in to Pokemon Go during the event to claim it. For reference, this Community Day takes place from 2PM to 5PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Once you’ve claimed the Special Research quest you can complete it in your own time, but it will be a lot easier to finish during the Community Day as most tasks will involve catching Noibat.

It’s also worth pointing out that Noibat is normally one of the rarest Pokemon in the game, so you should definitely make the most of those boosted spawns to get the 400 Candy required to evolve a Noivern.

