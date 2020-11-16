 Pokemon Go 100 IV: How rare are perfect stats and how do you get them? - Dexerto
Pokemon Go 100 IV: How rare are perfect stats and how do you get them?

Published: 16/Nov/2020 15:05

by Paul Cot
@TortoiseMaxPOGO/@HatterMad96/@KomodoLord

Finding a Pokemon with perfect IVs is very rare, so it’s no wonder trainers are desperate to find them in Pokemon Go.

Trainers catch Pokemon in their millions across the world, always hoping to find that one with 100% IVs. Pokemon Go players can easily catch more than 1,000 without coming across one.

Before we delve into how to put the odds in your favor, if you’re unaware of what IVs mean and how they compare to other stats, such as CP, you can read our article which explains the differences between IVs and CP in Pokemon Go.

Now, for those of you that know exactly what IVs are, let’s look at the big question: what are the chances of finding a 100 IV Pokemon? The short answer is that it depends but we break down each scenario below.

Lucky Pokemon Perfect IVLucky Pokemon are one way to increase your chances of perfect stats…

Perfect IV odds in the wild?

There’s a one in 4,096 chance, or 0.0244% portability, of finding perfect IVs from a wild catch. There is also a Weather Boosted wild catch though, which gives you a significant odds boost.

Instead of the 1 in 4,096 chance, a Weather Boosted catch increases your odds to a 1 in 1,728 chance. This is still very unlikely but still drastically better than before. Fortunately, there are ways to further improve those odds.

There are various other methods of obtaining Pokemon and these all provide better chances of finding that one highly sought after 100% IV Pokemon. Firstly, let’s take a look at Shadow Pokemon.

Shadow Pokemon and 100 IVs

When Team Rocket brought Shadow Pokemon into Pokemon Go they also gave trainers a much greater chance of perfect stats. While it might be costly for some species, purifying a Shadow Pokemon gives each IV an automatic boost of two.

That means if a Shadow Pokemon has, for example, 2 attack, 5 defense and 8 stamina, upon purification it will become 4 attack, 7 defense and 10 stamina. So, if you can find a Shadow Pokemon with an IV of 13 for each stat (or more) then you essentially have a perfect IV Pokemon.

You have a 3 in 16 chance of a particular stat being 13 or more. This means you have a 1 in 152 chance (just less than 1%) of getting IVs of 15 across the board every time you capture a Shadow Pokemon.

Trading Pokemon is a good way to take low IV Pokemon and make them more powerful…

Doesn’t trading increase the chances of perfect stats?

Yes, it does. Trading Pokemon between friends is a great way to increase the odds of finding perfect IVs. It’s also a good way to boost IVs, too.

With that said, the odds still aren’t great, and depend on your level of friendship. The odds are as follows:

  • Good friend trade: 1 in 3,375
  • Great friend trade: 1 in 2,744
  • Ultra friend trade: 1 in 2,197
  • Best friend trade: 1 in 1,331

This means if you’re relying on trading Pokemon to find those perfect stats across the board, you could be waiting a while.

What about eggs, quests and raid bosses?

Hatching Pokemon from eggs, earning them in quests or defeating them as a Raid Boss all provide the same chance of obtaining a 100 IV Pokemon – 1 in 216. That is because each stat is guaranteed to be 10 or more.

Pokemon hatched from eggs will have a minimum of 10 IVs across the board…

Lucky Pokemon the best way to get 100% IV

Should you be fortunate enough to catch a lucky Pokemon, there will be a 1 in 64 chance it has perfect IVs. You will also have a 1 in 64 chance if you decide to trade them, also. There’s a reason they are called ‘lucky’ Pokemon.

Thank you to Titleist12 for doing the initial research and sharing the findings. It should be noted that Niantic can change these percentages at any given time but haven’t to our knowledge in the last several months.

Best perks to use in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:54

by Andrew Highton
Treyarch

Perks are one of the many ways in which players can customize their load-outs to their heart’s content. Some are alright, some are must-have. Focusing on the latter, here are the absolute best perks in Black Ops Cold War.

Every CoD’s nuances are what makes each game feel unique and different from the last. Multiplayer is more than just point, aim, and fire. Your perks and various other abilities and accessories are what completes your setup.

As with every year, the right perks are critical to ensuring your best chance of success. So we’re going to try and point you in the direction to see if we can maximize your kills-per-game.

Best perks you should equip

What’s the point of being an A1, tip-top, marksman extraordinaire if your perks are meaningless tag-alongs?

Make the most out of them, that’s why they’re there after all. So we’ll run through all 15 of the perks that CoD: Black Ops Cold War has to offer and single out the best ones for you.

Paranoia

paranoia perk in bocw
Treyarch
Paranoia is great for keeping you on your toes.

Description: Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view.

Any perk that gives you some alert that you’ve been seen is always useful. With Paranoia equipped, an audio cue will generate, basically informing you that your position has been compromised. It’s admittedly not quite as useful if you run around the map like a headless chicken. But it’s still a great perk and is so beneficial in more tactical modes.

Gear Head

gear head perk in bocw
Treyarch
Worth it for those regular Proximity Mines.

Description: Reduce Field Upgrade cool down. Store up to two Field Upgrade charges.

The importance of field upgrades can be quite understated sometimes. When you’ve got beauties like the Proximity Mine and the SAM Turret, having regular access to these devices is essential.

Direct competition with Quartermaster, Gear Head just prevails because of its ability to store more of these invaluable pieces of equipment.

Gung-Ho

gung ho perk in bocw
Treyarch
A foregone conclusion if you like balls-to-the-wall, high-octane action.

Description: Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately when sliding.

Does what it says on the tin. This may be a bit more specialist in terms of the role it carries out, but Gung-Ho is the top pick for the people that can’t stop running like they’re Jason Statham in Crank.

Firing on the move, firing whilst sliding, quick weapon switching, etc. Everything is about going a million miles an hour, if you’re a cautious sniper, maybe this isn’t the one for you.

Ghost

ghost perk in bocw
Treyarch
No. More. Spy Planes!

Description: Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

This narrowly edges out Cold-Blooded because of the incessant frequency of Spy Planes. There’s nothing more jarring than merrily galloping around the map, only to hear that a Spy Plane is airborne.

Ghost puts to bed any fears of your position being discovered by the enemy and it’s very liberating.

Ninja

ninja perk in bocw
Treyarch
Silence is golden.

Description: Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Medic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Yes, we’ve cheated a bit by having three from Perk 3, but it has the best ones, plus you can always select more by using the Perk Greed wildcard. Ninja makes its usual appearance in CoD multiplayer as it’s immensely useful.

In the same way that Gung-Ho favors speed, Ninja also benefits from speed. Additionally, it’s a perfect companion for stealth too. Simply must-have.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!