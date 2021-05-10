What's the highest CP a Pokemon can have in Pokemon Go? - Dexerto

Pokemon Go trainers can use a species’ combat points (CP) to determine how strong the Pokemon is. With that said, what is the highest CP you can get in the game?

CP is an aggregated statistic in-game, which is used to approximately measure how powerful a Pokemon is. Though not perfect, it is the simplest way to know which species are strong, and which aren’t.

A Pokemon’s type, moveset, and base stats are other factors that can be considered when battling in the popular mobile game. At a basic level, however, you don’t really need to look beyond CP, as it does take into account the base stats.

Irrespective of these other factors, and generally speaking, a species with a much higher CP will beat one with a much lower one. So, which Pokemon have the highest CP in the game?

1. Slaking – 5,010 CP

You’d have thought one of the many Legendaries in Pokemon Go would claim the accolade of highest CP, but instead, that honor goes to Slaking. The Lazy Pokemon can reach a massive 5010 CP, just 23 CP above the second highest.

With that information, you’d have thought Slaking would be the most wanted Pokemon on the game. However, as we alluded to before, there’s much more to it than just CP. Slaking performs incredibly well on this metric due to its super high attack, stamina, and HP stats.

However, defensively it is relatively weak, lacking a desirable moveset. Its only fast move is Yawn, which deals no damage. While its charge-moves included the powerful Hyper Beam and Earthquake, the energy per second (EPS) score of 8.8 for Yawn means that it not only deals zero damage, but you have to wait 8.8. seconds to use a move that can hurt the opposing Pokemon.

Nevertheless, due to its high HP and stamina stat, it is frequently seen defending many gyms in Pokemon Go.

2. Regigigas – 4,913 CP

The Colossal Pokemon made its debut back in October 2019 via a one-off Special Research story event. This special event cost $7.99 to purchase but, Regigigas was also available in EX Raids in the following month.

Similar to other Pokemon on this list, Regigigas has some impressive attacking stats. This is also complemented by some very good defense and stamina stats, too.

Its quick moves of either Zen Headbutt and Headbutt, alongside the charge-moves of Focus Blast, Giga Impact, and Thunder, also means it has both powerful and varied moves at its disposal. This makes it a better battling option than Slaking when stacked up against Yawn.

3. Mewtwo – 4,724 CP

Slaking may have been a surprise at number one, but Mewtwo at number three will shock a few. With attack stats only bettered by Deoxys and Kyurem, the fan-favorite from Kanto was always going to be high on the list.

Its defense and stamina stats leave a little to be desired, but if they had been higher, Mewtwo may have been too overpowered for the game. If you’re lucky enough to have found one with Confusion and Psystrike, you’ll know just how powerful Mewtwo is.

4. Kyogre and Groudon – 4,652 CP

The third-ranking is tied when it comes to CP in Pokemon Go. Kyogre and Groudon actually mirror each other on a fantastic 4,652 CP.

Their base stats are also exactly the same. Ranked 22 and 28 respectively for their attack and defense stats, they’re both a welcome addition to anyone’s team.

The Gen 3 legends have been easy to obtain in Pokemon Go, due to them being featured as research breakthrough encounters on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, these breakthroughs do have a CP limit, so if you’re to obtain their maximum CP then it’ll cost you a lot of Stardust to do so.

Interestingly, the other third of the Weather Trio, Rayquaza, has a maximum CP of 4,363. Despite this, the ‘mon is generally considered as the most powerful Pokemon from the Hoenn region, Rayquaza has more type advantages, and is doubly effective against grass and ground-types.

Pokemon with the highest CP in Go

The above five are closely followed by some equally powerful Pokemon, too, headlined by Zekrom, Reshiram, and Dialga at 4565 CP each. Here are the 15 Pokemon with the highest max CP in Go:

Pokemon CP Slaking 5010 Regigigas 4913 Mewtwo 4724 Groudon 4652 Kyogre 4652 Zekrom 4565 Reshiram 4565 Dialga 4565 Palkia 4512 Arceus 4510 Meloetta 4490 Garchomp 4479 Ho-Oh 4367 Rayquaza 4336 Tyranitar 4335

Remember, if you’re looking to assemble the best team possible in Pokemon Go then you don’t need to look too far beyond the above. However, research into each of their best moves and what type advantages they hold are vitally important when it comes to battling.